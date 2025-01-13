New name, same taste: The iconic taste Canadians have enjoyed for decades will now be produced by Coca-Cola under the FUZE® Iced Tea brand

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Coca-Cola is proud to announce that its recipe for the country's best-selling iced tea is now available as FUZE® Iced Tea. Crafted with the same signature recipe Canadians have enjoyed for decades, FUZE® Iced Tea is now available at major retailers, convenience stores and food service locations across Canada.

The iced tea taste Canadians know and love is now available under the FUZE® Iced Tea brand in five refreshing flavours, made with real tea and natural fruit flavours including Lemon, Lemon Zero Sugar, Raspberry, White Peach and Lemon Green Tea. (CNW Group/The Coca‑Cola Company)

For the last 30 years, Coca-Cola has produced and owned the recipe for Canada's best-selling iced tea. As of December 31, 2024, Coca-Cola is no longer producing or bottling iced tea under Nestle-owned trademarks, which means that Canadians' favourite iced tea is now available as FUZE® Iced Tea.

"The beloved taste that Canadians have enjoyed for decades is a recipe proudly created and owned by Coca-Cola," said Phil Cox, General Manager of Coca-Cola Canada. "We're launching FUZE® Iced Tea in Canada using this exact recipe to ensure Canadians continue to enjoy that iconic iced tea flavour they grew up with."

In addition to the iconic lemon iced tea taste Canadians know and love, the brand is introducing new flavours to bring Canadians more refreshing ready-to-drink iced tea options. FUZE® Iced Tea will be available in five refreshing flavours, made with real tea and natural fruit flavours: Lemon, Lemon Zero Sugar, Raspberry, White Peach and Lemon Green Tea.

Coca-Cola is going to great lengths to deliver Canadians their first sip of FUZE® Iced Tea. The FUZE® Iced Tea Flavour Fleet will travel coast-to-coast throughout 2025 delivering two million product samples to ensure every Canadian has a chance to experience the same great iced tea taste. One sip and they'll know.

"The iconic iced tea flavour that Canadians have enjoyed for years is here to stay," said Jacques Blanchet, Director of Integrated Marketing for Coca-Cola Canada. "FUZE® Iced Tea is made using the same recipe, with the same ingredients sourced from the same suppliers, at the same Canadian facilities where we have made Nestea for decades."

FUZE® Iced Tea bottles and cans are made, merchandised, distributed, and sold in Canada in partnership with Coke Canada Bottling.

For more information about FUZE® and its exciting range of flavours, visit coca-cola.ca or follow FUZE® on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

