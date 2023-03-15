TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Hop into the Easter spirit with the return of a Tim Hortons seasonal favourite, Cadbury Mini Eggs® Dream Donuts! Plus, NEW this year, Tims guests can celebrate the season with delicious and freshly baked Cadbury Mini Eggs® Cookies.

The Cadbury Mini Eggs® Dream Donut is a festive donut that's dipped in white fondant, decorated with colourful sprinkles and topped with a nest of Cadbury Mini Eggs®. The Cadbury Mini Eggs® Cookie is a classic Tims chocolate chunk cookie that we elevated with the addition of delicious Cadbury Mini Eggs®.

The hunt is over – you can find Tim Hortons Cadbury Mini Eggs® Dream Donuts and NEW for this year, Cadbury Mini Eggs® Cookies in Tims restaurants starting today! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"Our Cadbury Mini Eggs® Dream Donuts have always been a big hit with our guests and we're really excited to have another special Easter treat this year with our new Cadbury Mini Eggs® Cookies," says Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

"We all look forward to enjoying Cadbury Mini Eggs® every spring and so I can't wait to have our guests try the new Cadbury Mini Eggs® Cookies that are packed with those famous crunchy, chocolatey bites!"

Tim Hortons Cadbury Mini Eggs® Dream Donuts and Cadbury Mini Eggs® Cookies are available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and for delivery through the Tim Hortons mobile app. Prices may vary by region.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

