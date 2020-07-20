Griffintown Hotel redefines hospitality. It offers its guests not simply rooms, but complete one- and two-bedroom condo-style apartments (395 to 845 square feet), a concept that has proven itself internationally. Each apartment is designed and equipped to make guests feel at home. From doing laundry to preparing a good meal – all these activities are possible in the comfort of a Griffintown Hotel apartment.

Each apartment is equipped with a full kitchen, a living room and one or two bathrooms. The apartments are therefore ideally designed to comfortably accommodate up to five adults for a long stay. The hotel also offers discounts for rentals of seven days or more.

"Launching a new apartment-hotel concept in the midst of a pandemic is quite a challenge, but we believe it demonstrates the need for an essential service like ours," said Laura-Michèle Grenier Martin, General Manager of Griffintown Hotel. "Our vision is perfectly in tune with today's reality. We offer a safe and autonomous environment while providing hotel standards and services."

A unique experience

Guests have access to many amenities. In addition to a 24-hour reception and security service, an indoor garage is available. With the hotel's Griffintown location, every apartment, whether facing downtown and Mount Royal or the Lachine Canal, enjoys an exceptional view of the skyscrapers and the iconic Farine Five Roses sign. The views are stunning from the private balconies featured with each modern, uncluttered unit.

Since it is not always possible to have a safe table at a restaurant, and to support the principles of distancing, a take-out section reserved exclusively for hotel guests is located on the ground floor. This section offers gourmet take-away meals and a selection of local products for cooking in the apartments. In addition, the hotel's sister commerce, the Café-crèmerie-dépanneur GH (for Griffintown Hotel), offers everyday commodities just a block away from the hotel. Reception staff also deliver orders to the rooms.

Several measures in place in the time of COVID-19

Among the management's top priorities are the health and well-being of guests and employees. Because it is opening its doors in the midst of a pandemic, Griffintown Hotel's usual health and sanitation standards are not only carefully observed, but enhanced. A number of additional measures have been put in place, including a two-step apartment-preparation process, which includes disinfection using dry-vapour equipment commonly found in hospitals. In addition, all the condo-apartments have their own independent ventilation system. Finally, a 24-hour delay between bookings is respected in order to assure visitors' safety.

Visit www.griffintownhotel.com to take advantage of official opening promotions.

About Griffintown Hotel

Griffintown Hotel is a new-generation accommodation for business and leisure travellers who want a simple and authentic Montréal experience. Located on Rue des Bassin, the hotel is close to several new restaurants, shops and parks that have transformed the Griffintown neighbourhood into one of the most sought-after in Montréal. The hotel includes 114 fully-equipped condo-style apartments that are available for short-, medium- and long-term stays via the hotel's website. Griffintown Hotel offers all the amenities of a hotel with the comfort of home.

For more information, visit www.griffintownhotel.com.

SOURCE Griffintown Hotel

For further information: Jean-Alexandre D'Etcheverry, [email protected], 514-910-1328