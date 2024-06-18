The Honourable Jean Charest, P.C. and Dr. Annette Trimbee join Rideau Hall Foundation Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is delighted to welcome the Honourable Jean J. Charest, lawyer, politician, and former premier of Quebec, and Dr. Annette Trimbee, President and Vice Chancellor of MacEwan University, to its Board of Directors.

"Jean Charest and Annette Trimbee bring exceptional expertise and insight to the RHF's already stellar Board of Directors," said Teresa Marques, President and CEO of the Rideau Hall Foundation. "I look forward to learning from both of these leaders as they lend their unique perspectives to the work of the RHF so we might grow the impact and reach of our programing."

The RHF's Board of Directors includes recognized leaders from across sectors and the country who, among other things, ensure the organization is best placed to meet the ambitious objectives it has set out in its recent Strategic Plan, Connecting Communities, Creating Opportunities.

"The Rideau Hall Foundation is doing significant work in educating young people about the importance of our democratic institutions, while providing opportunities for leaders and innovators who are shaping our country's future to grow their skills and experience. I am eager to play a role in helping the RHF strengthen its nation-building capacity to reach a broader cross-section of Canadians with what I would describe as a much needed and more positive narrative for the country," Mr. Charest said.

"Over the past two years I have been a member of the RHF's National Advisory Committee on Indigenous Teacher Education (NACITE) and have seen firsthand how much can be accomplished when an organization takes the time to listen and learn from the communities it serves. I am now honoured to join the RHF's Board of Directors and help lead the effort to support 10,000 more First Nations, Inuit and Métis teachers across Canada, while also helping to grow the broader impact of this important organization across the country," Dr. Trimbee said.

The RHF is a non-partisan national charity that brings together ideas, people and resources to celebrate what is best about Canada while working with partners to meaningfully improve the lives of Canadians. The RHF celebrates excellence while creating opportunities and connecting communities, all towards the shared purpose of a better Canada.

Find out more about the RHF's Board of Directors.

For media inquiries: Allison MacLachlan, Director, External Relations and Public Engagement, Rideau Hall Foundation, 613-316-3473, [email protected]