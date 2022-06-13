The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan addresses the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and announces support for innovation

During his remarks, Minister Sajjan spoke about his vision for PacifiCan and how it will support British Columbia (BC) businesses, including those in the tech sector. He encouraged attendees to bring their ideas to the new agency.

New Call for Applications to the Business Scale up and Productivity Program

Minister Sajjan announced two calls for new projects under the program for 2022. The first window to submit an expression of interest will open later this week and remain open until July 27, 2022. The second will open in November. He encouraged potential applicants to visit PacifiCan's website for more information.

Funding to Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

The Minister also announced funding of $25,000 to the host organization so that the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade can deliver a conference on equity, diversity and inclusion for the business community. The Minister underscored the importance of diversity and inclusion, and the significance of every British Columbian having access to economic opportunity.

A new federal Regional Economic Development Agency for British Columbia – with a new look

The event also gave Minister Sajjan the chance to share more about his vision for PacifiCan – including a new look for the agency. The Minister described how the colours, font and graphic elements capture the diversity and dynamism of the British Columbia economy, and the new agency's focus on value and service to British Columbians.

With a focus on enduring prosperity for all British Columbians, PacifiCan will work to create quality jobs, build competitive industry clusters, help businesses grow locally and compete globally, and support inclusive growth. PacifiCan has a core annual budget of $110 million dollars to work with BC businesses and communities. When PacifiCan is fully established, it will offer services in nine hubs across the province, including its existing office in downtown Vancouver and a new headquarters in Surrey.

"PacifiCan is committed to being a strong economic development partner for all British Columbians – including Vancouver's tech companies. With our support, we will propel Canada into being a world-leading centre for innovation and create the conditions where all British Columbians can build and benefit from a thriving economy."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Vancouver is home to a thriving tech community, and the Business Scale-up and Productivity program will further bolster innovative companies in the sector. The funding announced today for the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade to deliver a conference on Equity, Diversity and inclusion will enable us to continue working to ensure all British Columbians have access to economic opportunity."

- Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade



PacifiCan is the federal regional development agency dedicated to British Columbia . PacifiCan promotes growth and diversification in British Columbia's economy by enhancing innovation, improving business competitiveness, promoting the adoption of clean technologies and inclusive growth.

. PacifiCan promotes growth and diversification in economy by enhancing innovation, improving business competitiveness, promoting the adoption of clean technologies and inclusive growth. The Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program makes strategic investments in key economic sectors, helping companies accelerate their growth and compete globally.

The Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program aims to create, grow and nurture inclusive regional ecosystems that support business needs throughout the innovation continuum, and foster an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation, growth and competitiveness.

