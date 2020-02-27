The Honourable David P. Smith, P.C., Q.C., has passed away

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Hon. David P. Smith, P.C., Q.C. died peacefully in hospital, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, February 26 from cardiac complications.

For decades, David was a fixture in the Canadian legal community and the political life of the country.

A passionate Canadian and Torontonian, David served as President of the Young Liberals under Prime Minister Pearson in the 1960s; as a Toronto Alderman and Deputy Mayor in the 1970s; as an MP and Cabinet Minister in the 1980s; as a leader of successful Liberal Party campaigns in the 1990s; and in the 2000s as a Senator until his retirement in 2016.

A specialist in municipal law, David helped forge the skyline of Toronto. David served as Chair of FMC Law, now Dentons Canada LLP, tying together a national law firm capable of serving diverse clients in both languages. He continued as Chair Emeritus of Dentons Canada LLP until a well-earned retirement in 2017.

"It is with incredible sadness that we have learned of the passing of David Smith, our former national Chair. David was a leader in the legal profession whose vision sparked the creation of one of the first truly national law firms in Canada, and he was a mentor to many of our partners and colleagues. David will be greatly missed by all of his friends and colleagues at Dentons," said Beth Wilson, Dentons Canada Chief Executive Officer.

In a life punctuated with great achievements, David's proudest accomplishment was the success of his family, especially his wife of 50 years, Chief Justice (ret.) Heather Smith, their three children and their five grandchildren.

SOURCE Dentons Canada LLP

For further information: Maricelle Ambat, Communications Coordinator, [email protected]

Related Links

www.dentons.com

