The Honda Canada Foundation surpasses fundraising goal, raises more than $120,000 for Make-A-Wish® Canada

This year, the HCF launched an online portal offering race fans from across the country the opportunity to join in Honda Indy Toronto fundraising activities in support of Make-A-Wish for the chance to win unique prizes and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. In the week leading up to the race, the HCF also contributed an additional $25,000 to the fundraising effort at a special event hosted by Canadian IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe.

"On behalf of everyone at Make-A-Wish, I want to thank Indy fans, the Ontario Honda Dealers Association and the Honda Canada Foundation for their incredible generosity this weekend," said Jennifer Klotz-Ritter, president & CEO, Make-A-Wish Canada. "When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope – a powerful combination that may lead to better health outcomes. We are so grateful for the support we receive from Indy and its role in our ability to support children with critical illnesses across Canada."

Race fans of all ages were once again treated to the exhilaration of the Honda Indy and the fun of Fan Friday. In lieu of paid admission, attendees were encouraged to make a contribution to Make-A-Wish upon entering the grounds.

"This is exactly what the Honda Canada Foundation is all about and the common values we share with Canadians," said Dave Jamieson, Chair of the Honda Canada Foundation and Vice President of Parts and Service, Honda Canada Inc. "We're thrilled to have successfully launched the new online portal this year as we continue to expand our support of Make-A-Wish. What we've accomplished together this past weekend with thousands of Indy race fans, our dealers and the many Honda Canada Foundation partners is truly remarkable."

About the Honda Canada Foundation

Formed in 2005, the Honda Canada Foundation (HCF) aims to enable the realization of dreams through various annual philanthropic activities and funding to non-profit registered charities across Canada where Honda customers and associates live, work and play. The HCF focuses on four key pillars – family, environment, engineering and education – and each year more than $2 million is disbursed to groups in need. More than six million Canadians have benefited from Honda Canada- and Honda Canada Foundation-funded charitable programs. For more information, please visit www.hondacanadafoundation.ca.

About Make-A-Wish® Canada

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in Canada, and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 1,100 volunteers across the country grant more than one wish per day, on average. Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Canada has granted more than 8,000 wishes across the country; 655 last year alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish Canada, visit makeawish.ca.

