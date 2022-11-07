MONTRÉAL, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The level of excitement is building in our Espace pour la vie teams: the holidays are just around the corner, and with them comes an amazing lineup of activities! Having five museums means we can deliver a whole host of discoveries and experiences for everyone in the family. Here's a glance at some of the activities our teams have put together for you—each one an opportunity to combine the pleasures of art and science with a healthy dose of holiday magic!

At the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan

Worlds of Ice, a film by Philippe Baylaucq, produced by the National Film Board of Canada in cooperation with the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan, serves up a spectacular 360° immersion into the world of ice and the role it plays in our lives and in the universe. Learn all about this astonishing substance, whose properties have had such a big impact on biology, astronomy, anthropology, culture and the arts. Set to the sweet voice of Beatrice Deer, a popular figure in Inuit culture, this film is an experience that is simultaneously dazzling, surprising, moving and awareness-raising.

Starting December 14 | Length: 30 minutes | 7 years and older

At the Biosphère

Plastisapiens is a virtual reality experience that transports spectators to an ecofuturistic fable where organic beings and plastic merge. That alternative reality leads us to question the reciprocal relationship between humans and the environment that is transforming who we are, right down to our DNA.

Starting December 17 | Length: 15 minutes | 13 years and older

At the Biodôme

Giant animals on the move are back, to the delight of young and old alike! Oversized puppets, inspired by our native animal species, will wander through the spaces surrounding the ecosystems. Don't miss this magical spectacle, a waking dream for the whole family. Click here for the schedule.

While you're here, make the most of your visit by taking part in our playful search and find activity in the company of an educator and the animals of the Laurentian Maple Forest and Tropical Rainforest. A bird's eye view of the ecosystems will give you a better understanding of the importance of animal well-being.

Starting December 26 | Length: 3 to 10 minutes | General public, especially 3-to-8 year olds.

At the Jardin botanique

The Jardin botanique's greenhouses are the perfect spot for a nature getaway, with 36,000 plants and 12,000 species, varieties and cultivars, all waiting to be discovered. Escape into a setting of luxurious greenery that will make you forget the harsh winter weather outdoors.

Did you know that every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., you can visit the Marie-Victorin Herbarium? With over 630,000 specimens, the Herbarium is the fourth-largest in Canada and is world-renowned. Guided tours run through December 21. Details here .

At the Insectarium

Reopened last April, the Insectarium offers a one-of-a-kind experience with an intimate, multi-sensory circuit that literally lets visitors become an insect for a while! Not to mention the Grand Vivarium, which houses a hundred species of free-ranging insects, including butterflies, and the Dome, which boasts a collection of 3,000 naturalized specimens, arranged in a magnificent chromatic arrangement on one row and by their evolutionary characteristics on the other. It all makes for a fascinating visit!

Gift ideas for the whole family

Did you know that the gift shop s at the Biodôme, Jardin botanique and Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan stock a huge selection of products in line with Espace pour la vie's mission and values?

Discover our very beautiful collection of Indigenous art at the Biodôme, including sculptures, engravings and hand-beaded jewellery. At the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan, indulge in an item from our vintage collection, which includes posters from old Dow Planetarium exhibitions straight out of the 1960s and 1970s! Not to be forgotten, the Jardin botanique gift shop is full of enticing flavours and handy tools for the budding gardener. Come explore our gift shops and find the perfect gift!

Why not give an Espace pour la vie Passport?

The Espace pour la vie Passport provides one year's unlimited access to our five museums: the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan.

Available in digital format, our affordably priced Passport offers holders several benefits and will delight families, adults, students and all nature buffs.

And now, between November 20 and 30, you can enjoy a 10% discount on any purchase of an Espace pour la vie Passport!

Espace pour la vie holiday schedule December 26 to January 3* Biodôme: Every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Biosphère: Every day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jardin botanique: The outdoor gardens are open every day, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. (free admission)

Jardin botanique greenhouses: Every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Thursdays to Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. * Our museums will be open on Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2, 2023, as well as on January 1, 2023 starting at 1 p.m. All museums and gift shops will be closed on December 24 and 25.

Find out all about our programming and museums here: https://espacepourlavie.ca/en

