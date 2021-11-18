At the Biodôme This winter, the Biodôme will amaze the child in you! Oversized puppets, inspired by our animal species, will wander through the space of the Biodôme. Don't miss this poetic walk—a waking dream for young and old alike. Showtimes here .

Walk through the tunnel and along the long ice wall to experience up close the ecosystems of the Sub-Antarctic Islands and the Labrador Coast. Feel the cold air on your skin as you make your way through two ecosystems at opposite ends of the globe.

While you're there, take time to admire the 20 finalists of the 2021 photography competition of the Association francophone pour le savoir (ACFAS), dedicated to images depicting scientific research. You can also enjoy the view of the ecosystems of the Tropical Forest, the Laurentian Maple Forest and the Gulf of St. Lawrence up on the mezzanine, which offers a unique perspective on the plants and animals that live here.

At the Biosphère

An architectural landmark of Montreal since the 1967 World's Fair, this museum dedicated to the environment since 2007 conceals more than one treasure! Initiate yourself and your family to environmental sciences in a brand new interactive laboratory— Ecolab. Take on the challenge of managing the City of Montréal's urban ecosystem by keeping its various components in balance using the 3D interactive model of the Planet MTL exhibition. This is not an Umbrella takes you into the heart of a storm cell and lets you tinker with the weather to learn more about meteorology. And more!

At the Jardin botanique

What better way to escape the bitter cold of winter than to take refuge in our beautiful exhibition greenhouses? The lush vegetation of the ferns greenhouse and the rainforest greenhouse will take you on a journey... in just a few steps! And that's not counting the orchid and begonia greenhouses or the Hacienda and its Hispanic garden atmosphere... In all, nine greenhouses containing 36,000 plants, representing 12,000 species, varieties and cultivars, await you.

At the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan

For the planetarium team, "head in the stars" is not just an expression. This winter, they are whisking you away on the trail of the Voyager probes, which represent the most astonishing space mission in human history. Voyager: The Never-Ending Journey premiere is on December 14. Next, you can board the International Space Station and travel alongside the new team of astronauts, including David Saint-Jacques. Experience the extreme nature of Space Explorers: the ISS Experience inside our 360° dome!

On December 18, you can watch the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest space telescope ever built, live on Facebook. The entire event will be commented by the planetarium's science communicators and astronomers. On December 21, come celebrate the winter solstice with family-friendly activities, craft stations, stargazing, and more! To learn more, visit our calendar .

Gift ideas for everyone

Did you know that the gift shops of the Biodôme, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan offer a wide range of products related to the mission and values of Espace pour la vie?

Discover the beautiful collection of Indigenous art at the Biodôme: sculptures, engravings, hand-beaded jewelry... Our stuffed animals made of recycled materials and our toys made of recycled wood are sure to please the little ones. At the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan, you'll find games for young teenage scientists and beautiful objects related to the launch of the James-Webb telescope (starting December 5 – limited quantities available!) And in the Jardin botanique gift shop, flavours abound—from roasted crickets to seaweed relish... Come explore our gift shops and find the perfect gift.

Treat yourself to our museums!

The new Espace pour la vie Passpor t provides unlimited access for one year to our five museums: the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. The Passport will also give you access to the Insectarium once it reopens.

The digital passport is available at an affordable price and offers a host of advantages to families, adults, students and nature lovers alike.

Holiday schedule at Espace pour la vie December 18 to January 9* Biodôme: daily from 9 am to 5 pm

Biosphère: daily from 9 am to 4:30 pm

Jardin botanique: the outdoor gardens are open daily from 6 am to 5 pm (free of charge)

Jardin botanique greenhouses: daily from 9 am to 5 pm

Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan: 9 am to 5:30 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays; from 9 am to 8:30 pm, Thursday to Saturday * Our museums will be open on Mondays, December 20 and 27, 2021 and January 3, 2022, as well as on January 1, 2022, starting at 1 pm. The museums and gift shops will be closed on December 24 and 25. The vaccination passport is required in all our museums.

Find out all about our programming and museums at espacepourlavie.ca/en

Press kit, gift suggestions and visuals: bit.ly/Fêtes_Espacepourlavie

