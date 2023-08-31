THE HISTORY® CHANNEL'S GROUNDBREAKING DOCUMENTARY TRUE STORY RETURNS FOR PART TWO

The Two-Hour Feature Debuts on September 30 in Honour of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - This fall, The HISTORY® Channel's groundbreaking Canadian original documentary event, True Story, returns for Part Two (1x120), offering a further look at the real and often misrepresented history of Indigenous peoples on the land that is now called Canada. Premiering Saturday, September 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the feature will also explore how to move forward from Canada's colonial past and work towards reconciliation by first learning, then facing, the past.

"The HISTORY® Channel is proud to provide a platform to amplify and extend the important indigenous stories that True Story has excelled at telling," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "In conjunction with our esteemed production partners at Eagle Vision, we're pleased to present True Story Part Two, which will further educate and inform viewers about important issues surrounding truth and reconciliation."

Through narration from Kaniehtiio Horn (Rutherford Falls), reenactments, and interviews from informed Indigenous voices and experts, True Story Part Two will examine the intergenerational impact of historical events including the Indian Act and Residential School system, the Sixties Scoop, Indigenous political movements, and the role of Indigenous veterans in Canada's military. Through authentic storytelling, the raw and challenging themes are complimented by an inspiring and uplifting tone and moments of hope that show audiences what Canada could truly be if we learn from the past.

"Is true reconciliation possible? Indigenous knowledge keepers attempt to answer that burning question in True Story Part Two. There are varying opinions, but they all agree that we must start with education, acknowledgement of the past, and honouring the treaties before we can move forward together as a nation," says Dinae Robinson, Writer, Director and Executive Producer, Eagle Vision.

"I feel grateful to work on the True Story films because, as my partner and Eagle Vision's co-founder Lisa Meeches says, our work needs to be rooted in allyship," says Rebecca Gibson, Executive Producer, Writer and Partner in Eagle Vision.

Lisa Meeches, President, Founding Partner and Executive Producer, Eagle Vision continues, "Our elders always remind me of our responsibility to speak the truth."

True Story Part One re-airs September 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on The HISTORY® Channel, ahead of the premiere of Part Two later that evening at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

True Story is produced by Eagle Vision for The HISTORY® Channel. Executive Producers are Lisa Meeches, Kyle Irving, Rebecca Gibson and Dinae Robinson, Associate Producer is Cynthia Murdock. For The HISTORY® Channel, Susan Alexander is the Executive in Charge of Production, Rachel Nelson is VP of Original Content and Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios.

The HISTORY® Channel programming, including True Story Part One, can be streamed via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel.

