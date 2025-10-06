THE MOST WONDERFUL MOVIE AND TV LINEUP AWAITS WITH THE ANNUAL RETURN OF HALLMARK CHANNEL'S COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS BEGINNING OCTOBER 17 ON W NETWORK

Twenty-Eight New Holiday Movies Anchor the Festive Offering Including Christmas Above the Clouds and She's Making A List

Six Series Join in on the Merriment Including Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas Based on the Popular Book The Twelve Dates of Christmas

Plus, Fan Favourite Series Mistletoe Murders and Finding Mr. Christmas Return With New Seasons to Unwrap

This Year's Complete Holiday Lineup Will Be Available to Stream Exclusively in One Magical Place – STACKTV

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - 'Tis the season that every holiday fan eagerly awaits! Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas returns to W Network and STACKTV beginning Friday, October 17. The beloved annual programming event featuring 10 consecutive weeks of holiday cheer continues to position W Network as Canada's holly jolly headquarters for holiday entertainment all season long with feel-good stories of love, family, and friendship. During last year's Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas, W Network reached nearly 10 million Canadians and was ranked as the #1 specialty entertainment station for A25-54, F25-54 and total viewers. This year's event will feature 28 brand new merry movie premieres and six sparkling series premieres including returning seasons of festive fan favourites. Every jingle-worthy title from this year's schedule will be available to stream exclusively on STACKTV. The season of giving continues as W Network will be available on National Free Preview from November 1 to November 30. Please check local listings for additional information.

"Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas has become a holiday tradition that millions of Canadians look forward to each year. We are proud to bring this beloved event to audiences through our exclusive and valued partnership with Hallmark," said Jennifer Abrams, SVP Content and Marketing. "With a packed schedule of star-studded movie premieres, new limited series and returning favourites, W Network is the North Pole of TV holiday magic with heartfelt stories and uplifting themes that viewers know and love."

MOVIES

This year's movie lineup features a variety of well-rounded stories that encompass love in all its forms – from meet-cute romances and unbreakable family bonds, to the love of the game and the heartful connections felt through music. Christmas Above the Clouds is a comedic, modern retelling of A Christmas Carol set on a long-haul holiday flight starring Erin Krakow, Tyler Hynes and new Canadian Saturday Night Live cast member Veronika Slowikowska.

Next up, the Brenner boys (Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker) are back for one final holiday with their mother (Margaret Colin) in their childhood home in Three Wisest Men, as the siblings all face exciting life changes and try to navigate adulting at a level they have yet to reach.

Then, set against the backdrop of the unique, tight-knit community of fans known as Bills Mafia, viewers will be treated to a heartwarming story in Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story which highlights the importance of family and, of course, featuring two touching love stories that span generations. Starring Joe Pantoliano and Steve Schirripa from The Sopranos, the movie also features Bills head coach Sean McDermott, running back Ray Davis, safety Damar Hamlin, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, tight end Dawson Knox, long snapper Reid Ferguson, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter and wide receiver Joshua Palmer. Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly, former teammates Steve Tasker, Thurman Thomas, Scott Norwood and Andre Reed, along with Bills play-by-play announcer Chris Brown also appear. And paying homage to the late, great broadcast journalist and die-hard Bills fan Tim Russert, his son Luke Russert rounds out the team.

Celebrating the centennial of the Grand Ole Opry, the show that made country music famous, A Grand Ole Opry Christmas is a magical trip across time filled with music, hope and healing. Grammy® Award winner and Opry Member Brad Paisley wrote and performs original music in the movie.

Finally, Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker reunite in She's Making a List when a Naughty or Nice inspector (Chabert) who is investigating a case unexpectedly falls for the child's father (Walker), things get complicated.

TV SERIES

Kicking off the series premieres this year is the all-new competition series Baked With Love: Holiday, debuting Monday, October 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley (Scouting for Christmas), the series boasts a judging panel featuring renowned Irish chef and restauranteur, Anna Haugh (MasterChef: The Professionals) and New York Times cooking expert, Vaughn Vreeland (NYT Cooking), and 10 pairs of family bakers competing for a chance to win $50,000 and to have one of their bakes featured in an upcoming Hallmark movie.

Next,Ready, Set, Glow lights up screens on Tuesday, November 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT as Hallmark fan-favourite Wes Brown (Haul out the Holly) goes around the country to spotlight spectacular holiday lights displays and the special stories and people behind them.

Then, four-part docuseries Christmas at Sea sets sail on Tuesday, November 25 at 8 p.m. E/PT and captures the joy, connection, and community that define the Hallmark fan experience, as it follows passionate superfans aboard Hallmark's inaugural Christmas Cruise from Miami to Nassau.

Mae Whitman (Good Girls, Parenthood) reunites on screen with two-time Oscar®, Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Mary McDonnell (The Fall of the House of Usher, Battlestar Galactica) and Jane Seymour (Harry Wild; Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) in the holiday rom-com series Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas premiering Friday, December 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Based on the popular book The Twelve Dates of Christmas by Jenni Bayliss, Kate (Whitman), a Saville Row textile pattern designer, living in the quaint village of Blexford, England is signed up for The 12 Dates of Christmas – a festively themed matchmaking program featuring carefully curated, yuletide dating experiences. As she wends her way through the 12 dates, she takes a circuitous route to romance while also making some important discoveries about herself.

Additionally, Season 2 of the hit series Finding Mr. Christmas hosted by co-creator/executive producer Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls, The Groomsmen) returns Monday, October 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Featuring lead judge Melissa Peterman (Happy's Place, Haul Out the Holly) with help from fan-favourite guest judges, Finding Mr. Christmas takes 10 new acting hopefuls through a series of fun and festive challenges to show who has the talent – and the heart – to be Hallmark's next leading man.

Plus, the merry mysteries continue when Season 2 of Mistletoe Murders returns with two back-to-back episodes on Friday, November 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Based on the Audible global hit podcast of the same name and created by Ken Cuperus, Mistletoe Murders from Lionsgate Canada and Headspinner Productions, stars Sarah Drew (Grey's Anatomy) as Emily Lane and Peter Mooney (The Rookie) as Sam Wilner. The new season features more small-town intrigue and a glimpse into Emily's life before coming to Fletcher's Grove.

This year's full lineup of fa-la-la flicks include:

Season's Greetings from Cherry Lane – Friday, October 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

A Royal Montana Christmas – Saturday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

A Christmas Angel Match – Sunday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane – Friday, October 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper – Saturday, October 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane – Sunday, October 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Rodeo Christmas Romance – Friday, October 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Christmas on Duty – Saturday, November 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

A Newport Christmas – Sunday, November 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Christmas Above the Clouds – Saturday, November 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

A Keller Christmas Vacation – Sunday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Three Wisest Men – Saturday, November 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Tidings for the Season – Sunday, November 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story – Saturday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Melt My Heart This Christmas – Sunday, November 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The X-Mas Club – Thursday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The More the Merrier – Friday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

A Grand Ole Opry Christmas – Saturday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Christmas at the Catnip Café – Sunday, November 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The Snow Must Go On – Wednesday, December 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

An Alpine Holiday – Thursday, December 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

She's Making a List – Saturday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Single on the 25th – Sunday, December 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The Christmas Cup – Thursday, December 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

A Suite Holiday Romance – Saturday, December 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Oy to the World! – Sunday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

A Make or Break Holiday – Saturday, December 20 at at 8 p.m. ET/PT

A Christmas Flame – Sunday, December 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

W Network can be streamed via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video, Bell Fibe TV app, Fubo, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from the top Canadian TV networks, all on one platform. Stream series, movies and specials from Global Television, Flavour Network, Home Network, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, DTOUR, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, and Disney Channel with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video, Bell Fibe TV app, Fubo, Rogers Xfinity TV and Rogers Xfinity Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca .

