THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED ONLINE SLOT GAME IMMORTAL ROMANCE 2 WILL RELEASE

Launched exclusively at Casino Rewards Network online casinos, the sequel will build upon the legacy of its predecessor while taking players on a thrilling slot adventure with innovative features

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Stormcraft Studios, in partnership with Games Global, announced the upcoming release of Immortal Romance 2 , the highly anticipated sequel to one of the most beloved and popular online slot games ever produced.

Created by online gaming pioneer Terence Igesund and his innovative Stormcraft studios, Immortal Romance 2 promises to captivate players worldwide with its breathtaking visuals, immersive storytelling, iconic soundtrack, unexpected plot twists and revolutionary gameplay.

Every aspect of the game was meticulously crafted to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience as fan favourites Amber, Michael, Sarah and Troy reunite 12 years after the original game was launched.

"Our goal with Immortal Romance 2 was to find a careful balance between brand nostalgia and game innovation" said Igesund, who is the mastermind behind some of the biggest blockbuster games in the world, including Jurassic Park, Mega Moolah, the Thunderstruck series and the original Immortal Romance.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Igesund has designed and produced some of the most ground breaking and commercially successful online games in history. He currently serves as founder and executive producer at Stormcraft Studios.

"This game is not just about the thrill of the win," Igesund explained, "it's about immersing yourself in a dramatic narrative that unfolds with every spin. Immortal Romance was a game-changer, but with Immortal Romance 2, we're taking things to a whole new level."

The new thrilling slot adventure will be launched exclusively by the Casino Rewards Network Casinos. Fans can play at select member casinos such as zodiac.casino, yukongold.casino and luxury.casino

"Anticipation for Immortal Romance 2 has shattered expectations, and we're ready to deliver an experience that exceeds them," said Andrew Booth from Games Global, the biggest casino content producer in the world. "This game marks a pivotal moment in online slots, showcasing what's possible when creativity meets technology."

Immortal Romance 2 is set to be released on April 18th 2024 and will provide stunning visuals with popular features from the original game, such as four unique free spins and souped-up Wild Desire feature. The slot adventure will also introduce new features to keep players on the edge of their seats.

Stormcraft Studios is an exclusive development studio for Games Global. In 2016, the company was established with a clear mission: to craft extraordinary games infused with entertainment, innovation, and meticulous craftsmanship.

FAQs: IMMORTAL ROMANCE 2

Is Immortal Romance 2 a good game?

Immortal Romance 2 elevates the thrills of online slot gaming, making it an excellent choice for both newcomers and veterans of the series. With Stormcraft Studios behind it, this sequel promises to impress all.

When is Immortal Romance 2 coming out?

Immortal Romance 2 will be released on April 18th 2024, at any CasinoRewards.com network casino.

Where can you play Immortal Romance 2?

Immortal Romance 2 can be enjoyed at any Casino Rewards Network Casinos such as zodiac.casino, yukongold.casino, luxury.casino, and goldentiger.casino.

What's new in Immortal Romance 2?

The characters of Immortal Romance are the same: Sarah, Michael, Troy and Amber. However, many brand-new innovative features have been added.

Is Immortal Romance 2 suitable for new players?

Immortal Romance 2 is a sophisticated game that players of all experience levels can play.

Is there a demo version of Immortal Romance 2 available?

No, the full version of the game will be released on April 18th 2024

What bonus features are available on Immortal Romance 2?

Immortal Romance 2 has four free spins features and the popular Wild Desire bonus feature.

Does Immortal Romance 2 offer free spins?

Does Immortal Romance 2 have a maximum win?

Yes, the maximum win on Immortal Romance 2 is 15000 times your bet.

Can I win real money on Immortal Romance 2?

Immortal Romance 2 is a real money game available at, for example, Zodiac Casino.

Who created Immortal Romance 2?

Stormcraft Studios created Immortal Romance 2 and were responsible for the original game as well.

Does Immortal Romance 2 have a good soundtrack?

The creators of the game, Stormcraft Studios have their own Spotify channel where you can find all the outstanding soundtracks to their games including the original Immortal Romance and the Thunderstruck series.

What are the names of the characters in Immortal Romance 2?

The names of the characters in Immortal Romance 2 are Sarah, Michael, Troy and Amber.

Will there be an Immortal Romance 3?

More than likely! Immortal Romance is the most popular slot game ever, and we expect multiple sequels.

What is the most successful slot machine?

The most successful and biggest slot machine of all time is Immortal Romance. Immortal Romance 2 is expected to be even more popular.

What is the luckiest slot to play?

With a 96.30% payout rate, Immortal Romance 2 is one of the highest paying slots you can play.

What are the odds on Immortal Romance 2?

The overall RTP (Return to Player) for Immortal Romance 2 is 96.30%

How do you play Immortal Romance 2?

Immortal Romance is a 5x3 slot game with 243-way wins.

