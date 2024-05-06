Nominate a researcher who has advanced diversity and equity in Canada by August 1, 2024

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Health Research Foundation (HRF) of Innovative Medicines Canada is calling for nominations for the 2024 Diversity and Equity in Research Award, which recognizes exceptional researchers who have demonstrated a commitment to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within the health research field.

This award recognizes outstanding individuals whose work advances equitable participation in health research and access to care in Canada, improving the well-being of all Canadians, particularly those deserving equity.

"As a leading health research organization, we are committed to advancing diversity and equity within our field," said Mel Cappe, Chair of the HRF Board of Directors. "We believe that diverse perspectives and equitable practices are not just ideals, but necessities for effective health research."

The Diversity and Equity in Research Award celebrates researchers who have actively included diverse participants in their studies, leading to a broader understanding of health conditions across different population groups. It also acknowledges those who have worked tirelessly to eliminate barriers that may prevent certain groups from contributing to or benefiting from research.

"We know inequities in health care exist across the country, and all stakeholders must work collaboratively to address this," said Bettina Hamelin, President of Innovative Medicines Canada. "Promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility and antiracism in health research leads to better health outcomes and more inclusive patient care. By considering the unique needs and experiences of different communities or groups, we can develop more effective practices and health policies that benefit all Canadians."

This is the second year the HRF is issuing this award. Dr. Oluwabukola Salami, Professor at the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary, received the inaugural Diversity and Equity in Research Award in 2023 for her transformative work on the policies and practices that shape migrant health.

To nominate an outstanding individual, complete the nomination form at hrf-frs.com/awards by August 1, 2024. The award recipient will be recognized at the HRF Awards Reception in Toronto in November.

For more information on the HRF, visit: hrf-frs.com.

About the Health Research Foundation

The Health Research Foundation (HRF) of Innovative Medicines Canada is a non-profit organization that invests in Canadian academic health research and promotes the value of research-driven health innovation in Canada. The HRF is one of the leading private health foundations in the country and its contributions help prevent illness, treat disease, and improve Canada's health-care systems. The organization is committed to addressing health challenges through research excellence, stakeholder partnerships and the advancement of public policy.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national association representing the voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. The association advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians and supports the members' commitment to being a valued partner in the Canadian health-care system. The association represents 48 companies that invest nearly $1.4 billion in R&D annually, fueling Canada's knowledge-based economy, while contributing $8 billion to Canada's economy. Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, health-care professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

