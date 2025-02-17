The Haida Nation and Canada announce a first-of-its-kind agreement recognizing Aboriginal title on Haida Gwaii

HlGaagilda (Skidegate), Haida Gwaii, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -Today, the President of the Haida Nation, Gaagwiis Jason Alsop, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Gary Anandasangaree, announced the signing of the Chii x uujin / Chaaw K aawgaa "Big Tide (Low Water)" Haida Title Lands Agreement. The Agreement includes Canada's recognition of Haida Aboriginal title to lands on Haida Gwaii and marks a significant milestone in the journey to reconciliation.

Canada's recognition of Haida Aboriginal title on Haida Gwaii includes the foreshore and extends to the low-water mark. The Agreement does not affect private property interests or local and municipal governments on Haida Gwaii, and it confirms the continued delivery of federal public services. The Haida-Canada Archipelago Management Board will also continue to co-operatively manage Gwaii Haanas through a transition period, during which both governments will work to reconcile jurisdictions and laws.

The Haida Nation collectively holds inherent Haida title and rights as described in the Constitution of the Haida Nation. At a Special House of Assembly on November 24, 2024, Haida citizens voted 97 per cent in favour of the Chii x uujin / Chaaw K aawgaa "Big Tide (Low Water)" Haida Title Lands Agreement. As a result, the Agreement was signed by the Haida Nation and Canada on December 4, 2024.

Over an estimated five-year transition period, the Haida Nation and Canada will continue to work respectfully and co-operatively on matters relating to Haida Gwaii. Both governments have agreed that this transition will be implemented in an orderly and incremental way, providing ongoing stability for all island residents and other interest holders on Haida Gwaii.

This Agreement builds on previous reconciliation accomplishments, including the Nang K 'uula / Nang K 'úulaas Recognition Agreement signed by the Haida Nation, Canada, and British Columbia in 2023, as well as the Gaayhllxid / Gíihlagalgang "Rising Tide" Haida Title Lands Agreement signed by the Haida Nation and British Columbia in April 2024.

The Chii x uujin / Chaaw K aawgaa "Big Tide (Low Water)" Haida Title Lands Agreement is a concrete demonstration of Canada's commitment to implementing and advancing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Canada's recognition of Haida Aboriginal title results from Gud ad T'alang Hl G ang.gul x a Tll Yahda / Tll yá'adee G ii gud ahl t'álang hl G ángulaang ("People Working Together to Make it Right") – and, in this way, upholds the duty and honour of the Crown based on a principled and respectful nation-to-nation relationship.

"The recognition of Haida title to Haida Gwaii by Canada acknowledges historic injustices and illustrates the transformative possibilities of working together for what is right. It takes leadership to recognize a wrong, begin the process of healing from a troubled history, and trust in the ability to forge a new relationship based on respect. This recognition of title by Canada – which was initiated in 1913 by our past leaders – means that we can begin a new era of peaceful co-existence knowing that we can look after Haida Gwaii and ensure the well-being of all who call these shining islands home."

— Gaagwiis Jason Alsop, President of the Haida Nation

"I congratulate the Haida Nation for their leadership on this landmark agreement. As we mark a new chapter in the history of our nation-to-nation relationship, let us also recommit to walking the path of reconciliation. Because by working together, we're showing that meaningful progress is possible."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"This landmark agreement is the first of its kind in Canada. It stands as a testament to the Haida Nation's incredible leadership and determination to reclaim what has been rightfully theirs for generations. By recognizing Aboriginal title and rights, we showcase the progress possible when Indigenous, federal, provincial, and territorial governments work together to create a just and meaningful path to reconciliation that honours the unique interests of each nation. It is my hope that this agreement sets the stage for many others and inspires young Indigenous people that reconciliation is more than words and change is possible."

— The Hon. Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"The signing of the Chii x̱ uujin / Chaaw Ḵ aawgaa "Big Tide (Low Water)" Haida Title Lands Agreement is a testament to respect, responsibility, and interconnectedness between the Council of the Haida Nation and the Government of Canada. For over 30 years, the Haida Nation and Canada – through Parks Canada – have worked side by side to protect Gwaii Haanas, a place of global significance. Today's celebration marks another step in this journey, strengthening our partnership and honouring the inherent Haida title to the beautiful lands of Haida Gwaii."

— The Hon. Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Canada is an important partner in this historic reconciliation work, and I am grateful that they have now also worked alongside the Haida Nation on an agreement that recognizes Haida Aboriginal title. The provincial Gaayhllxid / Gíihlagalgang "Rising Tide" Haida Title Lands Agreement and federal Chii x uujin / Chaaw K aawgaa "Big Tide (Low Water)" Haida Title Lands Agreement work together to recognize Aboriginal title for the Haida – a profound and historic shift in our relationship. They also provide stability for all islanders on Haida Gwaii with respect to the pathway forward. This is the next step on our shared journey and the way toward a new future in Haida Gwaii."

— Christine Boyle, British Columbia's Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation

The Council of the Haida Nation (CHN) was formed as a national government in 1974, and the Constitution of the Haida Nation was formally adopted in 2003. The Constitution mandates the CHN to conduct the external affairs and steward the lands and waters of Haida Gwaii on behalf of the Haida Nation, ensuring that the Haida relationship with Haida Gwaii continues in perpetuity.

was formally adopted in 2003. The Constitution mandates the CHN to conduct the external affairs and steward the lands and waters of Haida Gwaii on behalf of the Haida Nation, ensuring that the Haida relationship with Haida Gwaii continues in perpetuity. Haida Gwaii is located approximately 100 kilometres west of the northern coast of mainland British Columbia . It is a group of over 200 islands totalling approximately one million hectares.

. It is a group of over 200 islands totalling approximately one million hectares. The Haida have been on Haida Gwaii for millennia.

In 2021, Canada , the Haida Nation, and British Columbia signed the Gay G ahlda / Kwah.hlahl.dáyaa "Changing Tide" Framework for Reconciliation , setting out an incremental approach to negotiating reconciliation agreements. The Nang K 'uula / Nang K̲'úulaas Recognition Agreement is the first tripartite agreement reached under this renewed process of negotiations.

, the Haida Nation, and signed the , setting out an incremental approach to negotiating reconciliation agreements. The is the first tripartite agreement reached under this renewed process of negotiations. Through the Nang K 'uula / Nang K̲'úulaas Recognition Agreement , Canada and British Columbia recognized the Haida Nation as the holder of inherent rights of governance and self-determination, and the CHN as the governing body of the Haida Nation.

, and recognized the Haida Nation as the holder of inherent rights of governance and self-determination, and the CHN as the governing body of the Haida Nation. On November 7, 2024 , Bill S-16, An Act respecting the recognition of the Haida Nation and the Council of the Haida Nation, received royal assent.

