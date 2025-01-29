THE GREATER DES MOINES PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCES 2025 STRATEGIC PRIORITIES, NEW CHAMBER AFFILIATE AND EXPANSION OF REGIONAL FOOTPRINT AT ANNUAL DINNER

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership unveiled its 2025 Strategic Priorities and shared its 2024 accomplishments at its Annual Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center at the Iowa Events Center. During the event, The Partnership announced that it has expanded its regional footprint and added a new Affiliate Chamber.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce has joined as the newest Affiliate Chamber for The Partnership. Perry's addition expands The Partnership's Affiliate network to 6,700 Regional Members, now making it the third-largest regional chamber of commerce in the country. Clarke County Development Corporation has joined The Partnership, expanding the organization's reach to represent 12 counties.

"Becoming an Affiliate Chamber of The Partnership is an exciting step for Perry," said Lynsi Pasutti, Executive Director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce. "This collaboration opens new doors for our Members, connecting them to resources, networks and innovative ideas. We look forward to working even more closely with The Partnership and our fellow Affiliate Chambers to drive growth in Perry and the entire region."

"We are excited to join The Partnership and be part of a collaborative effort that drives growth and opportunity across the region," said Andrew B. Clark, Executive Director of the Clarke County Development Corporation. "Our mission aligns closely with The Partnership's commitment to advancing economic development, supporting businesses and creating vibrant communities, and businesses and residents of Clarke County will benefit from being part of this network."

The Partnership's 2024 results demonstrated growth and increased momentum in Greater Des Moines (DSM). The Partnership announced its economic development work with state and local partners that resulted in 29 relocation and expansion projects and more than 100 project leads.

The Partnership also unveiled its 2024 Annual Report to highlight the prior year's successes at the Annual Dinner. You can view the report by visiting The Partnership's Call to Action page.

"Our community thrives because of the dedication and collaboration of leaders who step up to drive progress when it's their time to serve," said David Stark, Chief of Government Affairs & Philanthropy at UnityPoint Health and 2024 Greater Des Moines Partnership Board Chair. "Reflecting on this past year, my mantra to the Board was to 'focus and finish,' and I'm proud of what we accomplished together in hitting all of our goals."

During the program, the Partnership 2025 Board Chair Miriam Erickson Brown, Chair and CEO of Anderson Erickson Dairy, unveiled the six Strategic Priorities for The Partnership in 2025.

The Partnership's 2025 Strategic Priorities are:

Economic Development: Increase regional economic development project leads, expand pipeline of prospects, assist business location and expansions.

Increase regional economic development project leads, expand pipeline of prospects, assist business location and expansions. Workforce Readiness: Advance workforce readiness across DSM.

Advance workforce readiness across DSM. Quality of Life and Regional Community Integration: Enhance quality of life and placemaking through leading regional community integration, supporting Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, and enhancing the vibrancy of DSM by hosting marquee events and supporting placemaking projects.

Enhance quality of life and placemaking through leading regional community integration, supporting Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, and enhancing the vibrancy of DSM by hosting marquee events and supporting placemaking projects. Inclusive Economic Growth and Business Support: Advance inclusive economic growth and business support.

Advance inclusive economic growth and business support. Media Relations and Storytelling : Amplify the DSM USA story loudly, boldly and broadly through media relations, website efforts and rural, urban and suburban strategic storytelling.

: Amplify the DSM story loudly, boldly and broadly through media relations, website efforts and rural, urban and suburban strategic storytelling. Investor Engagement: Enhance Investor engagement and secure new Investor contributions.

"Our 2025 strategic priorities reflect the input and vision of our Investors, Affiliates, Members and stakeholders from across the region," Erickson Brown said. "As we move forward, I'm inspired by the opportunity to work together and build on the progress we've made. Together, we'll work with uncompromising standards of excellence to create opportunities and drive innovation to ensure Greater Des Moines remains a top region."

The Partnership also announced its Board of Directors and Executive Board. In addition to Erickson Brown's role as Chair and Stark's role as Past Chair, Chris Costa with Knapp Properties, Inc. and Dan Keough with Holmes Murphy will serve as Vice Chairs. Ro Crosbie with Tero International will serve as Secretary, and Sean Vicente with KPMG LLP will serve as Treasurer. See the full list of the 2025 Greater Des Moines Partnership Board of Directors and Executive Board.

