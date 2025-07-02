FOOD, FLAVOR AND FESTIVITIES: WORLD FOOD & MUSIC FESTIVAL 2025 VENDORS ANNOUNCED

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- The World Food & Music Festival presented by Veridian Credit Union has announced vendors, merchants and nonprofits for the 2025 Festival. The 2025 World Food & Music Festival will make its return on Friday, Aug. 22 – Sunday, Aug. 24 at Western Gateway Park in Downtown Des Moines (DSM).

This year's Festival will feature 56 food vendors from 23 countries, including 13 new vendors. The vendor list will include six vendors from the Greater Des Moines Partnership's Spark DSM Business Incubator. Once finalized, menus will be marked to denote items that are gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian or vegan. To see the full list of vendors, visit The Partnership's website.

This year's Festival will also feature two nonprofits and six merchants. The 2025 lineup will feature the following businesses:

Merchants:

Alohana Creations

Ethnic Fusion

Iowahenna & Facepainting

Inti Fair Trade

Josina Supplies LLC

Nectar of the Vine

Nonprofits:

Annie's Foundation

AFS Intercultural Programs USA

"We're thrilled to bring back the World Food & Music Festival — now nationally recognized as one of the top cultural festivals in the country," said Amelia Klatt, Director of Events for The Partnership. "We're looking forward to welcoming visitors from all over the region back to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of the world in the heart of Downtown DSM. We encourage every attendee to try something new and get to know all our new vendors."

The World Food & Music Festival is presented by Veridian Credit Union, is sponsored by BRAVO, Midwest Living, Ruan Foundation, Nationwide, Bankers Trust, Ann M Hartz, CPA & Associates and State Farm, is produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnership and powered by Downtown DSM, Inc. and the Downtown Events Group.

"The World Food & Music Festival has been celebrating the global cultures, cuisine and music that can be found right here in our own community for more than 20 years," said Shelly McGill, Veridian's Central Iowa Regional Manager. "Des Moines is fortunate to have such a vibrant celebration to bring us all together, and Veridian is grateful for the chance to support it."

Those interested in volunteering can sign up for a slot on The Festival's Website. Learn more and keep up to date on the latest Festival information on the World Food & Music Festival's website.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves 12 counties in Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa: Adair, Clarke, Dallas, Guthrie, Jasper, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek and Warren. Together with more than 400 Investors and an Affiliate Chamber of Commerce network of more than 7,200 Regional Business Members, The Partnership drives economic growth and talent development to advance quality of life in DSM with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

About Downtown DSM, Inc.

Downtown DSM, Inc. is part of the Greater Des Moines Partnership and is dedicated to ensuring the continued growth of Downtown Des Moines (DSM). A strong region needs a strong Downtown. Downtown DSM, Inc. leads efforts to drive development, placemaking and events in Downtown DSM. It promotes Downtown through integration of retail, restaurants, businesses, housing, events and placemaking. The Downtown Events Group enhances the vibrancy of Downtown DSM through the creation, elevation and activation of arts, culture and humanities events and community placemaking. Learn more downtowndsmusa.com.

