The Great Outdoors Fund Announces 2023 Unsmoke Canada Cleanup Grant Recipients

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Great Outdoors Fund (TGOF) is excited to announce the 26 organizations that will receive grants through the 2023 Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program. This year, we are distributing more than $115,000 to support cleanup initiatives across Canada – the highest amount of funding awarded through the annual program since its inception in 2020.

The Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program, a joint effort between TGOF and Unsmoke Canada, has been instrumental in promoting cleaner communities and addressing the issue of litter across Canada. This year marks the fourth year of collaboration.

Lori McCullough, Founder of The Great Outdoors Fund, shared her enthusiasm about the ongoing partnership with Unsmoke Canada. "Every year the program has grown in its giving and impact. Over the last 3 years, we have supported more than 50 organizations which have mobilized thousands of volunteers from all corners of Canada resulting in the removal of more than 4 million pounds of trash and an astonishing 2 million cigarette butts alone. Together, we are making a difference across this beautiful country."

This year, we received funding requests for more than twice as much as we had to gift out as grants. Fortunately, Unsmoke Canada generously agreed to increase the amount of funding we could award for 2023. The diversity of the organizations receiving this year's grants is amazing.

"We can't wait to see the impact these groups will make in their communities and across Canada," McCullough added. "We'll be sharing those stories across our social media channels and encourage everyone to follow our Facebook and Instagram to see the impact of this program first-hand." A full list of organizations is included below.

A Greener Future

BFU-Clean Up Barrie!

Calgary Ski Club

Club Quad Les Deux Phares

Club Quad de l'Outaouais

Enoch Cree First Nation

Friends Of Humber Bay Park

Groupe Pro-Vert

Hamilton Conservation Foundation

Harvest House Atlantic

Humber River Pals

Iyiniwok Consultation Referral and Coordination Centre - Kapawe`no First Nation

Johnstown ATV Club

Keep Collingwood Clean

Nature Newfoundland and Labrador

Northwest Territories Flying Association

re:FILTER

RiverWatch Institute of Alberta

Siloam Mission

Sooke ATV Club

South Island Mountain Bike Society

St. Andrew Community Partnership

The Humanity Project for Social Solutions Inc.

Toronto Black Farmers And Food Growers Collective

Trout Unlimited Canada

Viking Recycling

For more information, please visit thegreatoutdoorsfund.org/unsmoke-canada-cleanups/ or unsmoke.ca.

Media Contact:

Steve Pair

[email protected]

SOURCE The Great Outdoors Fund