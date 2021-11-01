MOVEMBER RAISES AWARENESS FOR MEN'S HEALTH INCLUDING PROSTATE CANCER, TESTICULAR CANCER AND MEN'S MENTAL HEALTH

LAUNCHES GREAT CANADIAN MO CHALLENGE – A NATION-WIDE HUNT FOR CANADA'S NEXT GREAT MOUSTACHES

MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Moustache season has arrived, and Movember, Canada's leading men's health organization, is kicking off its 15th annual campaign in Canada. While this year may appear a little different, like Canadians, moustaches have proved resilient and will once again be sprouting up behind masks and over Zoom calls over the course of the month, raising funds and awareness for men's health.

The annual moustache-starring campaign encourages "Mo Bros" and "Mo Sisters" across the country to rally in support of Movember's cause areas, men's mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. In Canada, 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, testicular cancer continues to be the most diagnosed cancer in young men, and 3 in 4 suicides are by men. Men's physical and mental health continues to be in crisis. Through funds raised, Movember has invested in more than 1,250 critical projects and research globally that aim to stop men from dying too young, with nearly 300 of those innovative men's health programs based right here in Canada.

Over the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to take a toll on the mental and physical health of men across the country. In Canada, 75 percent of suicides are by men, and it remains the second leading cause of death for men 15-44. A recent 2021 Movember survey showed 66 percent of Canadian men believe men's mental health is worse today than ever, while 50 percent believe that the pandemic has changed their mental health forever. It's not just mental health the pandemic has directly impacted. Disruptions caused by the pandemic have also played a role in delaying potentially lifesaving conversations for those experiencing testicular and prostate cancer. Delays in cancer diagnosis, the cancellation of non-essential surgeries in hospitals across the country, and the impact of social isolation on mental health have all continued to plague Canadian men.

Rooted in fun, Movember provides an opportunity to come together while also raising funds for lifesaving research and programs aimed at helping our fathers, brothers, friends, and sons from dying too young. Those planning to join the Movember movement this year can sign-up at www.Movember.com, create a Mo Space, choose to Grow, Move, Host or Mo Your Own Way and start raising funds and awareness for men's mental and physical health.

GROW: A Mo. It's our hairy ribbon. At the beginning of the month, grab the razor and shave down clean. Grow your moustache for the next 30 days and wear it proudly.

A Mo. It's our hairy ribbon. At the beginning of the month, grab the razor and shave down clean. Grow your moustache for the next 30 days and wear it proudly. MOVE: Commit to moving 60kms over the month. That's 60kms for the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour around the world, every hour across the world. Run, walk, wheel, spin, bike – get out and get active.

Commit to moving 60kms over the month. That's 60kms for the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour around the world, every hour across the world. Run, walk, wheel, spin, bike – get out and get active. HOST: A Mo-ment- Rally a crew and do something fun. Hosting is all about having a good time for a good cause. And you can always put a virtual spin on your plans. The best part? Virtual events are easy to organize, cheap to run, and you can wear whatever you want.

A Mo-ment- Rally a crew and do something fun. Hosting is all about having a good time for a good cause. And you can always put a virtual spin on your plans. The best part? Virtual events are easy to organize, cheap to run, and you can wear whatever you want. MO YOUR OWN WAY: Whether it's a gruelling test of physical endurance or a not-so-sweaty pledge to kick a bad habit, you choose your adventure and run with it.

"At Movember, we're committed to changing the face of men's health – literally and figuratively. This year alone, we've been able to invest in life-changing programs that are proving to make a difference in the lives of men; including projects targeting our incredible first responder community, continuing to support the mental health of isolated indigenous men, and providing a new, online resource for men going through a testicular cancer diagnosis. We couldn't do it without our supporters." says Todd Minerson, Country Director for Movember Canada. "All this is only made possible by the amazing Movember community that continues to rally behind Movember every year. We're having fun while doing good, and we are doing a lot of good."

To celebrate the month of many Mos, Movember is launching the Great Canadian Mo Challenge, a nationwide hunt for Canada's greatest moustaches and Mo supporters. The Great Canadian Mo Challenge is an opportunity to celebrate the iconic everyday moustaches sprouting up nationally and the amazing stories and impact that go along with them. Ten winners will be selected from across Canada, and their photos (in all moustachioed glory) will be featured on various billboards across Canada's major cities on November 30, 2021 including Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto. Moustache connoisseurs and supporters can submit their own story and Mo (or a Mo they know) Mo by signing up for Movember and commenting with their story/nomination on the challenge's post via Movember's Facebook page.

WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?

Funds raised during the month of Movember (and all year round) will go towards funding innovative global programs and research aimed at Movember's primary cause areas, with the intent of tackling these stats head-on. The following are only some of the programs Movember has launched in 2021:

In February, Movember launched a new digital mental health tool, Family Man, the world's first online parenting program aimed at equipping dads with the practical skills to cope with frustrating situations, empowering them to be more confident and improve their mental wellbeing.

In 2021, Movember announced funding for two Canadian projects through its Digital Social Connections Challenge. Both projects were funded based on their innovative technology-based ideas that aim to better connect men through digital tactics.

In September of this year, Movember celebrated the official launch of the Churchill Wellness Centre, the first subarctic Indigenous mental health addictions centre, providing social inclusion programming for local Indigenous communities.

In October 2021 , Movember announced funding for four Canadian programs aimed at supporting the mental health of veterans and first responders, investing $1.6M over the next two years.

For more information or to join the Movember movement today, visit www.movember.com .

Note to Editors:

Movember strongly encourages the inclusion of appropriate help-seeking information for stories about suicide and mental illness. For support at any time, day or night, we encourage Canadians to reach out to one of the following services: Suicide Prevention Service (Toll Free: 1-833-456-4566 - ENG, 1-866-277-3553 – FR) or the Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868). For more help-seeking information, visit Movember.com/findhelp.

About Movember:

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier, and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.

