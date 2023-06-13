The Great Canadian Roadtrip tour featuring Canadian Country Music Legends Doc Walker, Jason McCoy and Michelle Wright will stop in Ontario this October!

BRANTFORD, ON, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Prepare for an unforgettable experience as three legendary Canadian performers take the stage together for an exceptional evening of county music! The Great Canadian Roadtrip tour's epic lineup includes award-winning country duo Doc Walker, two-time CCMA Male Vocalist of the Year award-winning Jason McCoy, and one of Canada's most recognized and awarded female country singers, Michelle Wright. Tickets will be available on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10 AM.

ONTARIO TOUR DATES:

October 11 - Wingham, ON - Wingham Town Hall, www.ticketscene.ca

October 12 - Guelph, ON - River Run Centre, www.riverrun.ca

October 13 - London, ON - London Music Hall, www.londonmusichall.com

October 14 - Chatham, ON - Capitol Theatre, www.chathamcapitoltheatre.com

October 16 - Brantford, ON - Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts www.sandersoncentre.ca

October 18 - Lindsay, ON - Flato Academy Theatre, www.flatoacademytheatre.com

October 19 - North Bay, ON - Capitol Centre, www.capitolcentre.org

ABOUT DOC WALKER: Since forming in 1994, award-winning country duo Doc Walker, composed of Chris Thorsteinson and Dave Wasyliw, has become one of Canada's most beloved country music acts. Over nearly three decades, the pair has won a JUNO Award, 14 Canadian Country Music Association Awards, and had 21 Top 10 Canadian country radio singles, eight #1 CMT videos, and millions of streams.

Doc Walker's unshakable creative partnership and drive to explore new musical approaches has remained since the 2001 release of their breakthrough album, Curve. The duo is excited to share their new music and classic hits with fans again as they prepare to return to the stage this fall.

"So you're saying we get to go on a cross-Canadian roadtrip with two absolutely legendary artists that we are massive fans of?! Please refrain from pinching us until it's over," says Dave Wasyliw of Doc Walker.

"I've had the privilege of touring with some of the most iconic acts in country music over the years and I am so excited to continue that journey with the announcement of The Great Canadian Roadtrip Tour," says Chris Thorsteinson of Doc Walker. "Michelle Wright and Jason Mcoy are true legends, and we are honoured to be part of such an amazing lineup,"

For more information on Doc Walker visit, www.docwalker.ca

ABOUT JASON McCOY: Two-time CCMA Male Vocalist of the Year award winner Jason McCoy is also eager to perform on The Great Canadian Roadtrip tour. As a 25-year veteran of the entertainment industry and frontman of one of the best-selling bands in Canadian country music history, The Road Hammers, Jason appears to be the king of reinvention. Since setting out at the age of 19 to follow his own path to stardom, Jason has racked up multiple CCMA and CMA awards along the way in addition to a Gold-certified album and CMA Global Artist Award (Nashville CMA).

Ever-engaging and entertaining, Jason has become an all-round entertainer, from voicing the nationally syndicated Country Radio show Sounds Canadian (2007-2010), to stepping in front of the camera as host of Smashtown (CMT Canada/USA), two seasons of CMT's Pet Heroes (2010/2011), and Jason McCoy Eats America.

"This tour will be a non-stop hit after hit each night. I love Canada, I love country music, and I love touring with my friends, but most of all, I love the fans who are going to make this an epic Canadian Roadtrip!" says Jason McCoy.

For more information on Jason McCoy visit, www.jasonmccoy.com

ABOUT MICHELLE WRIGHT: In 1992 she became the first Canadian artist in the modern era of country music to have a Top 10 hit in America, a #1 video on CMT–USA, and to win a major US music industry award (the Academy of Country Music Top New Female Vocalist Award in 1992).

Michelle has graced concert stages around the world and accepted more than forty major awards, including her 2011 induction into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2022, she released her latest studio project, Milestone and celebrated the 30th anniversary of her hit album, Now & Then.

"I'm so excited to be touring across Canada with Doc Walker and Jason McCoy," says Michelle Wright. It's going to be a wonderful night of music, and I can't wait to share the stage with my friends and bring this show to fans across the country!

For more information on Michelle Wright visit, www.michellewright.com

