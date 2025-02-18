Legendary Producer & Musical Visionary Daniel Lanois Returns to Ontario for Rare Live Performances - August 2025

LONDON, ON, February 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Daniel Lanois, the highly acclaimed producer, musician, songwriter, and vocalist, is set to return to Ontario for a series of rare live performances this August. His long-standing working relationships with Eno, Peter Gabriel, U2, Emmylou Harris, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and many more have produced some of the music industry's greatest hits. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary sounds of the Daniel Lanois Trio, live in an intimate setting, featuring Jermaine Holmes on drums and vocals, and the mighty Jim Wilson on bass and vocals, blending together in a powerful three-part harmony.

Tickets go on sale February 20, 2025, at 10 AM and will be available at www.daniellanois.com

2025 ONTARIO TOUR DATES

August 7 – Meaford Hall, Meaford, ON

August 8 – Meaford Hall, Meaford, ON

August 10 – The Aeolian Hall, London, ON

August 11 – The Aeolian Hall, London, ON

August 14 – The Regent Theatre, Picton, ON

August 15 – The Regent Theatre, Picton, ON

August 16 – Georgian Theatre, Barrie, ON

ABOUT DANIEL LANOIS

Daniel Lanois is a name that deserves to be mentioned alongside the finest sonic experimenters of the 20th century – and the 21st century too. Yes, he's been willing to step back into the background as others take the limelight, but that shouldn't diminish his contribution, which ripples throughout practically every style and sound of the modern era.

Whatever you're listening to – whether it be acoustic or electronic, roots or futurist, underground or pop – if you listen closely, you'll hear traces of the sonic signatures of Daniel Lanois. And what's more he's still experimenting as eagerly as he ever has. At a point when most musicians with anything resembling his level of success would be resting on their laurels and playing on old successes, he still has more hunger for the new than people a third his age, and as a result is creating music as beautiful and new as ever before.

"The road is calling as the music keeps on guiding me through the labyrinths of song, messages and inventions". As music rides the airwaves, we continue to troubadour our way to the stage for that exchange we love; 'live performance'.

The Lanois Trio all started on the outskirts of Berlin in a small chapel, 3-part harmony with my mates Jermaine Holmes on drums and vocals, the mighty Jim Wilson on bass and vocals, Lanois on guitar and vocals. The chapel acoustics were such that the vocals sounded beautiful, we chose to keep our instruments quiet and let the vocals fill the night. More to come from this dynamic configuration, by live shows and otherwise.

The more I travel, the more it all bleeds together, record making, radio, Internet, tv, festivals, Life itself and of course SINGING

"The original instrument, that being the voice, is alive and will in this trio configuration." – DL

