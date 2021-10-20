The Great British Columbia ShakeOut is Tomorrow!

You can ShakeOut at home, work, school, or even through a video conference with your colleagues.

Register today and encourage your family, friends and colleagues to do the same at www.ShakeOutBC.ca.

Media are invited to join representatives from ShakeOutBC, Pauquachin First Nation, and Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) to Drop, Cover and Hold On in-person or by virtual drill.

Date: October 21, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. (drill to take place at 10:21 a.m.) Where: In-person at the Pauquachin First Nation

9010 W Saanich Rd, North Saanich, BC (enter the blue building)

Virtually - Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUsceqgrTwsG9DIRR2r7QR6ldYbn7FPI1M5



If you have issues registering or signing in on the day of the event, please call 778-350-0726.

Speakers:

Teron Moore , Director, Disaster Risk Reduction and Community Resilience at Canadian Red Cross, and Board Member, BC Earthquake Alliance

, Director, Disaster Risk Reduction and Community Resilience at Canadian Red Cross, and Board Member, BC Earthquake Alliance Greg Moy , Manager, Government Relations, Pacific, IBC

, Manager, Government Relations, Pacific, IBC Rebecca David , Chief of Pauquachin First Nation

About ShakeOutBC

ShakeOutBC earthquake drills help people at home, school and work practice how to be safe during an earthquake, and provide an opportunity for everyone to improve their overall preparedness. By participating, you, your family, your co-workers and millions of others will be better prepared to survive and recover quickly following an earthquake. As of today, 23.9 million people worldwide are registered to participate in the October 21 drill, including more than 670,000 British Columbians. In 2019, over 1 million British Columbians participated.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Vanessa Barrasa, Manager, Media Relations, Insurance Bureau of Canada, 416-550-9062, [email protected]

Related Links

www.ibc.ca

