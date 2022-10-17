The Great British Columbia ShakeOut is coming soon!

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - This Thursday, October 20th, be part of Canada's largest earthquake drill during the 11th Annual Great British Columbia ShakeOut.

The Great British Columbia ShakeOut is an opportunity to practice how to be safer when an earthquake strikes. By practising the, "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" response, we create muscle memory that helps us react quickly by getting to a safe space during an earthquake. While specific earthquake hazards depend on your location, British Columbia is at high risk of earthquake damage in relation to the rest of Canada.

You can ShakeOut at home, work, school or even through a video conference with your friends and colleagues.

Register today and encourage your family, friends and colleagues to do the same at www.ShakeOutBC.ca.

Media is invited to join representatives from ShakeOut BC, BC Earthquake Alliance, Simon Fraser University and Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), along with several Indigenous communities from around BC (joining remotely) - to "Drop, Cover and Hold On" in person or virtually.

Simon Fraser University researchers will be on hand to share earthquake hazard monitoring research and demonstrate a Raspberry Shake citizen science seismometer, a GeoSLAM handheld laser scanner and wirelessly connected 3D glasses that show how detailed mapping of faults and unstable slopes can be visualised. Experts from SFU's Earth Sciences department will be onsite to answer questions.

Date: October 20, 2022 Time: 10:00 am PT (drill to take place at 10:20 am) Where: In person at Simon Fraser University, Burnaby Campus

Leslie & Gordon Diamon Family Auditorium

Link to Map

Livestream: A livestream link will be sent to media later this week.

Quotes:

Naomi Yamamoto, President, BC Earthquake Alliance

"ShakeOut is the world's largest earthquake drill with nearly 500,000 British Columbians and millions of people worldwide already registered to participate in this year's event. Now is the time to update our emergency preparedness plans and practice Drop, Cover and Hold-On. Join us either in person or virtually and be counted in the largest-ever earthquake drill!"

Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific & Western, IBC

"With a 30% chance of an earthquake striking southwestern British Columbia within the next 50 years, we encourage all British Columbians to join us for the world's largest earthquake drill. By joining this year's annual ShakeOut event in person or virtually, we can all become better prepared for an earthquake."

About ShakeOut BC

ShakeOut BC earthquake drills help people at home, school and work practice how to be safe during an earthquake and provide an opportunity for everyone to improve their overall preparedness. By participating, you, your family, your co-workers and millions of others will be better prepared to survive and recover quickly following an earthquake. As of today, millions of people worldwide are registered to participate in the October 20th drill, including nearly 500,000 British Columbians.

