The GRAMMY® Channel returns exclusively to SiriusXM as the official audio experience from the Recording Academy®

To celebrate Music's Biggest Night®, the limited-run channel will feature music and insights from this year's nominees including Beyoncé, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and more

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - SiriusXM announced today the return of The GRAMMY® Channel in collaboration with the Recording Academy®. To celebrate the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards®, the channel will honour the artists, albums and songs nominated this year, including Adele, Beyoncé, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Miranda Lambert, Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, The Black Keys and more, all leading up to SiriusXM's live, red-carpet broadcast from Music's Biggest Night® on Sun, Feb. 5th.

The Grammy Channel SXM (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

Beginning Jan. 24 on SiriusXM channel 105, listeners can hear the ultimate GRAMMY® soundtrack with music, stories and insights from the nominees, SiriusXM hosts and Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy®, plus live coverage and interviews from the red carpet. Listeners can also expect to hear music from the Lifetime Achievement Award Honourees. For a complete list of this year's nominations, click here.

The limited-edition channel will begin Jan. 24 and run through Feb. 7.

