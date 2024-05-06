WHITEHORSE, YT, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Communities and governments are working together to prepare for and adapt to impacts of climate change, to help improve quality of life for Canadians in higher-risk areas, and to reduce the costs of disasters. In Canada, flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster, causing damage to households, property and infrastructure.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Canada's Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Richard Mostyn, Yukon's Minister of Community Services, on behalf of the Honourable Nils Clarke, Yukon's Minister of Environment, announced a joint investment of $3.5 million over the next four years to support the advancement of flood hazard mapping in the Yukon. Funding from the Government of Canada comes from the Flood Hazard Identification Mapping Program (FHIMP).

Flood hazard maps provide essential information that enables governments, communities and individuals to recognize flood hazards and employ effective mitigation strategies to reduce the impacts of flooding. The Governments of Canada and Yukon are committed to working together to provide high-quality flood mapping that is current and accessible, informs land use planning and adaptation efforts, and reduces flood risks in the future.

In line with the commitment made in Yukon's climate strategy Our Clean Future, the Government of Yukon is already working toward producing flood maps for all the identified flood-prone Yukon communities. Many First Nations in the Yukon hold important insights into flooding history and have traditional knowledge that can strengthen the accuracy of flood maps for their communities. Today's joint investment will enable the Government of Yukon to continue to work directly with First Nations governments, municipalities and communities to develop flood maps for remaining flood-prone Yukon communities.

Draft flood hazard maps and engagement have been completed for the communities of Carmacks, Carcross, Tagish, Marsh Lake and Lake Laberge, with the final maps to be published in the Government of Yukon's Flood Atlas this summer. Upcoming flood hazard mapping is planned for Old Crow, Dawson City and the Klondike Valley, with work occurring in 2024 and 2025.

The Government of Canada remains committed to building on current collaborations with provincial and territorial partners to identify priority areas in each jurisdiction. Advancing the FHIMP will continue to help Canadians whose lives and jobs are affected when disasters strike; assist communities in dealing with the realities of increased climate-related hazards and disasters; and, ultimately, increase the country's resiliency to the impacts of flooding.

Quotes

"The increased risk of flooding is one of many threats that climate change poses to Yukon, and it is a risk that the Government of Canada takes very seriously. We are collaborating closely with provinces and territories to support flood hazard mapping that helps safeguard crucial infrastructure, minimizes disruptions to local economies and improves public safety. We appreciate the continued dedication from the Government of Yukon to deliver essential flood hazard information in order to reduce the impacts of flooding for Yukon communities."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"As the Yukon faces the growing threat of flooding, it's essential that communities have access to accurate and reliable information to prepare for the unexpected. This critical investment in flood mapping will empower local governments, residents, businesses, and emergency responders with the knowledge they need to stay safe and take proactive steps to mitigate the impacts of climate-related disasters."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan

President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan)

"Today's announcement marks a significant advance in our shared commitment to enhancing safety and emergency preparedness in Yukon. Flood maps are essential tools in our toolkit that help us better understand and mitigate flood impacts on our communities. Thank you to the Government of Yukon for their ongoing efforts to create a safer and more resilient future for all."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

"Our government is committed to enhancing the resiliency of Yukon communities to the impacts of climate change. As part of this commitment, we recognize the need for communities to have an increased understanding of flood risks. Through the Yukon's climate strategy, we aim to identify flood hazards and help mitigate flood impacts on property, infrastructure and public safety. We thank Natural Resources Canada for its financial support to help us achieve the goals identified in Our Clean Future."

The Honourable Nils Clarke

Yukon Minister of Environment

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has committed federal investments under the Natural Resources Canada–led Flood Hazard Identification and Mapping Program (FHIMP) that funds joint efforts to advance flood hazard mapping on a cost-shared basis with the provinces and territories.

has committed federal investments under the Natural Resources Canada–led Flood Hazard Identification and Mapping Program (FHIMP) that funds joint efforts to advance flood hazard mapping on a cost-shared basis with the provinces and territories. The 14 flood-prone communities identified for flood hazard mapping in the Yukon are Teslin , Carcross , Tagish , Marsh Lake , Lake Laberge, Upper Liard, Mayo , Pelly Crossing , Ross River , Whitehorse , Carmacks , Dawson , Klondike Valley and Old Crow .

are , , , , Lake Laberge, Upper Liard, , , , , , , Klondike Valley and . Flood hazard maps for all 14 communities are expected to be completed by 2028.

