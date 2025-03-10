The Government of Canada is providing more than $15 million over four years to the Northwest Territories

OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are at the heart of Canadian identity. They make us unique, unite us and enrich our culture from coast to coast to coast. Promoting and protecting them starts with education. Investing in minority-language education and second official-language instruction for the Franco-Ténois community is essential for preserving French language and culture in the Northwest Territories, fostering bilingualism, and ensuring equitable access to opportunities for future generations.

Today, the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety, announced the signing of the Canada-Northwest Territories Agreement on minority–language education and second official–language instruction 2024–2025 to 2027–2028. This bilateral agreement stems from the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction 2024–2025 to 2027–2028 announced on February 17.

Under the Canada-Northwest Territories Agreement, the Northwest Territories is receiving a federal investment of over $15.4 million over four years to help it offer quality education in French as a minority language and French as a second language, from preschool to the post-secondary level. The Government of the Northwest Territories will invest more than $20.4 million over four years to support the objectives of the Agreement.

Bilateral agreements on minority–language education and second official–language instruction with the Government of the Northwest Territories have been in place for more than 50 years. They support the governments in implementing activities aimed at teaching French in a minority context and learning the second official language.

Quotes

"Education is at the heart of the vitality of our official languages. Thanks to this agreement, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting French–language learning across the country. By working together with the Government of the Northwest Territories, we are supporting the Franco-Ténois community and helping strengthen the bilingualism that enriches Canadian identity."

—The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

"The Franco-Ténois community is a driving force in the Northwest Territories' cultural and economic landscape. This agreement delivers essential funding to expand access to French-language education and second-language instruction from junior kindergarten to post-secondary. By strengthening bilingualism and multilingualism, we are enhancing the vitality of the Franco-Ténois community."

—The Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Quick Facts

In Canada, enrolment in French-language minority schools increased by 21.5 percent from 2005–2006 to 2020–2021 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

Demand for French immersion programs is on the rise in Canada. The number of students enrolled in these programs at elementary and secondary levels rose to 484,377 in 2020–2021, up 64 percent from 295,197 in 2005–2006 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

The Government of Canada's total financial contribution to the Government of the Northwest Territories is $15,423,275 over four years, including $8,254,067 for minority-language education and $7,169,208 for second-official-language education.

On February 17, 2025, the Government of Canada announced the signing of the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction 2024–2025 to 2027–2028. This protocol calls for an investment of more than $1.4 billion over four years. It establishes the principles of cooperation between the Government of Canada and the provincial and territorial governments. Canadian Heritage is currently concluding bilateral agreements with the governments of the provinces and territories arising from this protocol.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration recognizes the important social, economic and cultural value of official languages. It also considers the current and future situation of official-language minority communities in Canada (French-speaking minorities outside Quebec and English-speaking minorities in Quebec). The Action Plan calls for investments totalling more than $4.1 billion over five years, the largest investment ever made by a government in regard to official languages.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

