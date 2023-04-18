LLOYDMINSTER, SK, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced a joint investment of more than $42.1 million to support 21 infrastructure projects across the province.

Funding will support the construction of a new arena in Lloydminster, which will feature two indoor and one outdoor regulation-sized rinks, including sledge hockey-friendly amenities. The building will include accessible seating and washrooms for spectators and dressing rooms for hockey teams. The new arena will be an inclusive and accessible space where residents can gather to enjoy sports and community events.

Residents of Balgonie will benefit from the construction of an outdoor aquatic centre, featuring a 430-square metre outdoor swimming pool with spacious changerooms and a zero-depth beach pool entry, enabling access for residents of all abilities and ages. The project also includes the installation of a regulation-compliant circulation and water treatment system which improves water quality, and a high-efficiency heating system which will keep the pool at a comfortable temperature.

The Resort Village of Cochin is receiving funding for the rehabilitation of their breakwater, a structure that protects against erosion, maintains fish spawning area, and allows for free movement of water between lake systems. It will also provide a scenic community-centred area for public gathering and fishing. Once completed, these improvements will rehabilitate the existing breakwater.

Several rural areas will also see infrastructure improvements. These include bridge replacements in the rural municipalities of Antler No. 61, Caledonia No. 99, Hudson Bay No. 394, Keys No. 303, Lacadena No. 228, Lumsden No. 189, Mervin No. 499, Orkney No. 244, Poplar Valley No. 12, Preeceville No. 334, Porcupine No. 395 and Torch River No. 488. This work with help improve the transportation systems of these communities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"The investments we are making will improve the quality of life of residents across Saskatchewan. We will continue working with our partners to invest in community infrastructure and build a better future for all Saskatchewanians."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government continues to invest important infrastructure dollars in communities across Saskatchewan and is proud to provide nearly $22 million in provincial funding toward these projects. Once completed, these projects will mean a more efficient rural transportation system to further support Saskatchewan's export-based economy and create greater recreation opportunities and gathering places, strengthening the hearts of communities."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

"The funding committed from both the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan toward this important event facility project is very much appreciated by the City of Lloydminster. When construction is completed, this new infrastructure will be transformational to our community and region by allowing us to attract an array of large-scale events and entertainment options. It will also support enhanced recreation and culture opportunities for people of all ages and all abilities."

His Worship Gerald Aalbers, Mayor of the City of Lloydminster

"The Resort Village of Cochin appreciates the federal and provincial investments to help our breakwater rehabilitation project become a reality. When the work is finished, it will extend the service life of this important infrastructure, which is key to ensuring recreation opportunities for all who live, work, play and visit the area."

His Worship Harvey Walker, Mayor of the Resort Village of Cochin

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $20,133,458 towards these projects. The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $21,986,742 . Recipient communities are contributing $23,846,620 .

is investing towards these projects. The Government of is investing . Recipient communities are contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improved community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 112 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Saskatchewan , with a total federal contribution of more than $102 million and a total provincial contribution of over $94 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups obligations.

Web: Infrastructure Canada

