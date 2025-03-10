REGINA, SK, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have finalized a 10-year agreement under the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF).

Through this agreement, communities across Saskatchewan will be able to build or improve the critical infrastructure related to drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste – in order to support more homes and meet the growing demand for affordable housing. The province of Saskatchewan will receive $187.9 million to address their housing-enabling infrastructure priorities.

Under the CHIF, funding is available over 10 years to support long-term provincial and territorial infrastructure priorities that will directly enable new housing supply. Such initiatives could include projects that provide the critical infrastructure necessary to enable more homes, provide the drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems required to support community growth, preserve existing capacity or increase reliability and access to drinking water, or implement waste diversion initiatives to reduce landfill use.

By working together to invest in drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste projects across Saskatchewan, we help ensure that communities have the capacity to support housing projects that meet the demands of a growing population.

Quotes

"Strong communities start with strong infrastructure. By investing in critical systems like drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater management, this agreement lays the foundation for sustainable growth and more housing across Saskatchewan. Through this partnership, we're making sure that communities have the infrastructure they need to support families today and into the future."

The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committing more than $155 million towards this program to add additional options towards affordability for all residents of our province. The Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund offers additional options to deliver on this promise by enabling communities to thrive. Our government continues to make Saskatchewan a great place to live, work and raise a family. An intake for eligible applicants is expected to open later this year."

The Honourable Eric Schmalz, Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations

Quick facts

Part of Budget 2024, and Canada's Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than $5 billion over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada .

Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across . A share of this funding is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF will be provided to support pressing infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake launched on November 7, 2024 , and applications will be accepted until March 31, 2025 for communities of all sizes across Canada , and until May 19, 2025 , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can learn more or apply online .

, and applications will be accepted until for communities of all sizes across , and until , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can . On April 12, 2024 , the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars: Building more homes. o Making it easier to own or rent a home. o Helping Canadians who can't afford a home.

, the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars:

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Fairness for Every Generation

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154; Media Relations: Government Relations, Phone: 306-787-8544, Email: [email protected]