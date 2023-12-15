WINDSOR, QC, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and André Bachand, MNA for Richmond, on behalf of Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister responsible for Youth and Minister responsible for the Outaouais region, announce financial assistance of $1,390,372 from the Government of Quebec and $612,820 from the Government of Canada to the City of Windsor for the construction of the new municipal library.

The project involves relocating the Patrick Dignan Library to a new building of over 900 m2, to address issues of space and universal accessibility. With this new library, the City of Windsor will significantly strengthen its cultural infrastructure for the benefit of the entire community, and offer residents an accessible place to gather, learn and share cultural experiences.

Quotes

"Investing in our cultural and recreational infrastructure stimulates the dynamism and creativity of our communities. This new municipal library in Windsor will provide a modern, safe space and foster development through the exchange of knowledge and cultural experiences."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Quebec is proud to fund the construction of Windsor's new municipal library to the tune of nearly $1.4 million through the Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles program. Thanks to the agreement reached with the federal government, the citizens of the City of Windsor will benefit from access to an attractive public library, with adequate space to fully assume its role in education, dissemination and information."

Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister responsible for Youth and Minister responsible for the Outaouais Region

"Today is a great day for our entire community. It's not every day that we have the opportunity to announce the construction of a new library in our region. This new infrastructure will give our population greater access to reading, as well as to a high-quality cultural experience. It's through culture that we build strong, proud communities, and this investment will make a significant contribution to the quality of life of the people of Windsor and the surrounding area."

André Bachand, Member of National Assembly for Richmond

"Our new library won't just be a building, it will be a symbol of the importance we place on education and culture in our community. In these fast-paced times, the value of reading and lifelong learning has never been more crucial. We had a vision of a modern, accessible library, centrally located yet anchored in nature on a wooded site near the river. A quiet, peaceful place to combine culture and nature. That's what we're proposing today with this project."

Sylvie Bureau, Mayor of the City of Windsor

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $612,810 in this project under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Government of Quebec is contributing $1,390,372 . The City of Windsor is contributing $2,879,878 , and Domtar $225,000 .

The Quebec government's Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) program has a budget of $100 million .

infrastructure program and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement, which implements this federal program in and sets out the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. Including today's announcement, 209 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Quebec , with a total federal contribution of more than $279 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $264 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

The Plan Québécois des Infrastructures 2021-2031 calls for investments of $135 billion , including $100.0 million to support real estate assets and the development of cultural infrastructure in our regions.

Contacts

Web: Infrastructure Canada

