RIMOUSKI, QC, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Rimouski today marked the completion of work on UTILE's 155-unit student housing project in Rimouski. Less than a 10-minute walk from the Université du Québec à Rimouski campus, UTILE Rimouski offers a living environment designed for the needs of the community. All apartments have a stove and a refrigerator. Rent includes a number of services and access to common spaces.

Logo du gouvernement du Québec (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

More than 180 people have already moved in since the autumn break, thanks to the efficiency of prefabricated modular construction. Indeed, UTILE and its consortium were able to get the building up in a record 10 months from the start to finish. The creation of this prefabricated modular construction consortium stems from Round 5 of CMHC's Housing Supply Challenge and will ultimately facilitate large-scale adoption of this type of construction across the country.

UTILE Rimouski has been made possible thanks to the financial contribution of several partners, including the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, as part of the implementation of the Fonds Capital Social d'Investissement Immobilier (CSII). managed by the Association des groupes de ressources techniques du Québec (AGRTQ). The CSII invested over $22 million in the project. The project is also supported by the City of Rimouski and the PUSH Fund. The event was held in the project's common room in the presence of Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières; Amélie Dionne, Quebec Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region and Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata; and Guy Caron, Mayor of Rimouski.

Governments, cities and municipalities are working together to accelerate the supply of affordable housing, particularly for populations dealing housing challenges, such as students.

Quotes:

"Our government is determined to help communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. This project is an example of what we can achieve when governments work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to Build Canada Strong." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Today's announcement shows the importance we attach as a government to the creation of quality, accessible and sustainable living environments for all Quebecers. By supporting the development of student housing, we're directly helping to improve living conditions for young people and addressing a pressing need in several regions. The important work done by UTILE, combined with the collaboration of all other partners, enables us to take concrete action to strengthen housing supply across Quebec." – Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund, our federal government is supporting innovative projects that help build more housing where the needs are greatest. The UTILE Rimouski project will provide students with affordable housing tailored to their realities, so that housing is no longer a barrier to their studies and success." – Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"It's always a privilege to see the real impact that projects like UTILE Rimouski have on our community. In our region, we're moving forward together, and the success of initiatives like this one proves it. I want to thank all the partners who helped create this new living environment for our students." – Amélie Dionne, Quebec Minister of Tourism, Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region and Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata

"The inauguration of the UTILE project is further proof that our Plan to Address the Housing Shortage is delivering concrete results. Our priority is to support the development of impactful rental housing projects for all types of populations. The UTILE project fits perfectly within this approach and responds to the needs and realities of Rimouski, where the student community plays a leading role."

– Guy Caron, Mayor of Rimouski

"UTILE Rimouski is a project we're particularly proud of: an innovative modular project delivered in record time to quickly improve access to student housing in eastern Quebec. The exceptional work done by many partners who came together as part of an industrial modular construction consortium was key. This is a model to replicate to encourage modular construction on a larger scale." – Laurent Levesque, Chief Executive Officer, UTILE

"The Fonds CSII fund and its partners are proud to have contributed to this high-social-impact project in a second collaboration with UTILE. First launched in 2021, the fund provides soft loans to finance the construction, acquisition or renovation of buildings for affordable rental housing. This project provides a concrete example of how the Fonds CSII turns financial commitments into tangible results for communities, including student communities." – Tommy Théberge, General Manager, Association des groupes de ressources techniques du Québec (AGRTQ)

"The PUSH Fund is proud that the $250,000 contribution from the Université du Québec à Rimouski's student association, the Association générale étudiante du campus à Rimouski (AGECAR), enabled the construction of a building dedicated to access to education for students in Rimouski. Through its revolving nature, the PUSH Fund will continue to benefit students by funding the startup of other non-profit student housing projects across the province." – Jacques Beaudoin, President, Popular University Student Housing (PUSH) Fund

Quick facts:

The $615.5-million Affordable Housing Innovation Fund provides funding for projects that feature new funding models and innovative construction techniques. This investment is on track to support up to 24,691 units in total.

provides funding for projects that feature new funding models and innovative construction techniques. This investment is on track to support up to 24,691 units in total. Breakdown of funding provided for UTILE Rimouski project:

$4.4 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF).

$9.5 million through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), of which $4.7 million stems from the Société d'habitation du Québec (announced on October 24, 2024).

$715,000 from the City of Rimouski (announced on October 24, 2024).

$250,000 from the PUSH Fund.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]