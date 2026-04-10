MONTRÉAL, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Montréal and the organization Spectre de rue officially opened Le perron, a 22-room building with community supports for young people aged 18 to 30 experiencing housing instability in Montréal. The project represents a total investment of just over $10.9 million.

The event was attended by the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie; Karine Boivin Roy, Member of the National Assembly for Anjou–Louis-Riel and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women; Caroline Braun, Head of Housing at the City of Montréal Executive Committee; and Julie Poirier, President of Spectre de rue.

The Government of Canada contributed more than $6.9 million to the project through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec contributed $1.2 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing the organization's mortgage loan. The City of Montréal, for its part, has contributed more than $935,000 to the organization, nearly $375,000 of which was reimbursed by the Montréal Metropolitan Community through its Social Housing Fund.

Le perron provides residents with a respite from their housing instability. These individuals benefit from the community support offered by the team of support workers. These personalized, caring services stabilize people and helps them regain control over their lives.

Quotes:

"Our government is determined to help municipalities find local solutions to homelessness. This project will provide a rapid response to the urgent housing needs of young people aged 18 to 30 who are experiencing housing instability. This project is another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Le perron is exactly the type of project that our government wants to see more of: safe living environments rooted in their community. This project demonstrates the strength of our partnerships and our shared desire to improve access to housing adapted to each person's needs."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Our government is determined to provide innovative solutions to Quebec's housing crisis. The Government of Canada is proud to have contributed to the realization of this living environment for young people experiencing housing instability in Montréal through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie

"Le perron is a concrete example of a transformative change in social and residential support. By providing a safe living environment along with professional support, this project will help improve the stability, health and well-being of young adults in vulnerable situations. Our government remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote inclusion, prevention and independence, in collaboration with all our partners in community and municipal networks."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister of Health, Minister Responsible for Social Services, Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers, and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"Le perron is more than a building; it's an anchor for young people trying to catch their breath and look to the future. By supporting this type of initiative, our government is reaffirming its desire to give every person the conditions they need to thrive, stabilize their lives and participate fully in the community."

Karine Boivin Roy, Member of the National Assembly for Anjou–Louis-Riel and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Housing and the fight against homelessness are priorities for our administration. Providing a roof over people's heads is the first step in addressing these two crises, which are unfortunately very real in Montréal. Le Perron is a great example of the kind of initiative we need. Our administration will continue to act in parallel as a true partner to build more housing, more quickly, for all Montréalers."

Caroline Braun, Head of Housing at the City of Montréal Executive Committee

"Le Perron is the culmination of more than 10 years of work. We're proud to see the results of our efforts today, thanks to the exceptional commitment of the Spectre de rue team and the crucial support of our partners and funders."

Julie Poirier, President of Spectre de rue

Highlights:

All tenants could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Montréal (10%).

Active since 1986 in Montréal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood, Spectre de rue is involved in its community to prevent STBBIs, HCV, HIV and overdoses.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.





CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]