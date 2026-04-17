Housing starts for March 2026 Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Apr 17, 2026, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts was lower in March, with a decrease of 2.9% to 248,378 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

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Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Actual housing starts were up 10% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 16,398 units recorded in March, compared to 14,935 units in March 2025. The year-to-date total was 49,206 units, up 9% from the same period in 2025, driven by higher starts to begin the year in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 6% in March (235,852 units) compared to February (250,961 units).

Quote:

"March housing starts data point to a continued loss of momentum in housing construction, broadly in line with CMHC's housing market outlook. While actual starts increased compared to a year ago, this largely reflects the exceptionally low level of construction activity in the first quarter of last year," said Mathieu Laberge, CMHC's Chief Economist and Senior VicePresident, Housing Insights. "Monthly housing starts can be volatile and difficult to reconcile with conditions experienced by builders and developers on the ground. This is why we are providing new analysis this month on the relationship between building permits and housing starts, as well as the release of new data on non‑market housing starts."

Canada's Construction Pulse: Permits Lead, Starts Confirm 

This new analysis from CMHC's Chief Economist, Mathieu Laberge, examines the roles of housing starts and building permits in the residential construction continuum. Housing starts are a key indicator of residential construction in Canada, showing the volume of construction in progress and how much new housing supply is expected in the coming years. Building permits signal where housing starts activity is headed, offering greater insight into current market conditions. Taken together, the two measures provide a more complete picture of the trajectory of the residential construction market. 

Key Facts:

  • New this quarter: CMHC data now reports on non-market housing starts by intended market and by dwelling type. Data in this series is reported at the zone geography level for 18 Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs) across Canada. Non-market starts include dwellings developed or operated by public, non‑profit, co‑operative, or other community‑based organizations under social, supportive, public, or non‑market affordable housing programs. Non-market starts data will be published on a quarterly basis and can be found on CMHC's website.
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 11,846 units.
  • Among Canada's three biggest CMAs, Montreal posted an 26% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit. Vancouver recorded a 21% increase due to higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. Toronto starts increased 23% due to higher multi-unit starts.
  • Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March housing starts data on May 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Read about CMHC's definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For 80 years, CMHC has played a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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Housing Starts - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend)

March 2026

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

February 2026

March 2026

%

February 2026

March 2026

%

February 2026

March 2026

%

Provinces (10,000+)








Nfld.Lab.

793

761

-4

500

481

-4

1,293

1,242

-4

P.E.I.    

320

301

-6

728

852

17

1,048

1,153

10

N.S.    

1,487

1,472

-1

5,938

5,769

-3

7,425

7,241

-2

N.B.    

1,084

1,138

5

4,757

4,722

-1

5,841

5,860

0

Que.   

5,334

5,395

1

49,186

54,250

10

54,521

59,646

9

Ont.    

9,975

9,809

-2

58,549

52,926

-10

68,524

62,735

-8

Man.    

2,102

2,143

2

5,722

5,218

-9

7,824

7,361

-6

Sask.    

2,022

1,948

-4

3,406

2,524

-26

5,428

4,472

-18

Alta.    

13,432

13,110

-2

34,990

32,954

-6

48,422

46,064

-5

B.C.    

4,372

4,425

1

36,756

35,707

-3

41,128

40,133

-2

Canada (10,000+)

40,921

40,503

-1

200,533

195,404

-3

241,454

235,906

-2

Canada (All Areas)

48,634

46,880

-4

207,242

201,499

-3

255,874

248,378

-3

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

176

202

15

1,034

616

-40

1,210

818

-32

Barrie

220

181

-18

316

320

1

536

501

-7

Belleville - Quinte West

139

147

6

400

244

-39

539

391

-27

Brantford

324

325

0

666

760

14

991

1,085

9

Calgary

5,923

5,831

-2

19,026

18,192

-4

24,949

24,023

-4

Chilliwack

133

144

8

428

260

-39

561

404

-28

Drummondville

240

215

-10

1,206

1,158

-4

1,446

1,373

-5

Edmonton

5,559

5,421

-2

13,212

11,796

-11

18,771

17,217

-8

Fredericton

303

291

-4

1,088

1,024

-6

1,391

1,315

-5

Greater/Grand Sudbury

98

96

-2

284

338

19

382

434

14

Guelph

34

34

-

458

414

-10

492

448

-9

Halifax

789

751

-5

4,690

4,474

-5

5,479

5,225

-5

Hamilton

292

302

3

3,258

3,250

0

3,550

3,552

0

Kamloops

130

131

1

948

970

2

1,078

1,101

2

Kelowna

277

256

-8

1,982

1,848

-7

2,259

2,104

-7

Kingston

267

299

12

318

312

-2

585

611

4

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

514

485

-6

6,060

3,668

-39

6,574

4,153

-37

Lethbridge

348

332

-5

180

486

170

528

818

55

London

394

389

-1

4,134

3,088

-25

4,528

3,477

-23

Moncton

331

364

10

2,003

2,157

8

2,334

2,521

8

Montréal

1,462

1,408

-4

25,740

25,577

-1

27,202

26,986

-1

Nanaimo

94

99

5

152

246

62

246

345

40

Oshawa

589

545

-7

514

402

-22

1,103

947

-14

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,792

1,938

8

11,419

12,612

10

13,212

14,551

10

  Gatineau

321

364

13

1,302

1,964

51

1,624

2,329

43

  Ottawa

1,471

1,574

7

10,117

10,648

5

11,588

12,222

5

Peterborough

84

80

-5

0

22

##

84

101

20

Québec

767

736

-4

6,632

6,782

2

7,398

7,518

2

Red Deer

90

99

10

120

360

200

211

459

118

Regina

547

509

-7

1,002

512

-49

1,549

1,021

-34

Saguenay

243

244

0

762

1,128

48

1,005

1,372

37

St. Catharines-Niagara

511

565

11

2,650

3,128

18

3,161

3,693

17

Saint John

281

283

1

518

398

-23

799

681

-15

St. John's

675

607

-10

390

324

-17

1,065

931

-13

Saskatoon

1,447

1,429

-1

2,386

1,992

-17

3,833

3,421

-11

Sherbrooke

249

244

-2

2,062

2,500

21

2,311

2,743

19

Thunder Bay

81

76

-6

324

228

-30

405

304

-25

Toronto

2,801

2,509

-10

23,090

19,204

-17

25,891

21,713

-16

Trois-Rivières

160

156

-3

1,032

1,198

16

1,192

1,354

14

Vancouver

2,314

2,349

2

25,392

24,998

-2

27,706

27,347

-1

Victoria

310

321

4

3,440

3,254

-5

3,750

3,575

-5

Windsor

251

265

6

864

674

-22

1,115

939

-16

Winnipeg

1,795

1,826

2

4,676

4,214

-10

6,470

6,040

-7

Data based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over











January - March 2025 - 2026







Area

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

Province











2025

2026

%

2025

2026

%

2025

2026

%

N.L.

72

83

15

51

87

71

123

170

38

P.E.I.    

42

39

-7

247

323

31

289

362

25

N.S.    

221

224

1

1,283

1,083

-16

1,504

1,307

-13

N.B.    

79

85

8

594

610

3

673

695

3

Atlantic

414

431

4

2,175

2,103

-3

2,589

2,534

-2

Que.   

702

913

30

9,435

10,296

9

10,137

11,209

11

Ont.    

1,586

1,568

-1

9,352

12,175

30

10,938

13,743

26

Man.    

459

436

-5

903

1,230

36

1,362

1,666

22

Sask.    

305

297

-3

990

453

-54

1,295

750

-42

Alta.    

3,279

2,587

-21

8,191

7,083

-14

11,470

9,670

-16

Prairies

4,043

3,320

-18

10,084

8,766

-13

14,127

12,086

-14

B.C.    

759

800

5

6,752

8,834

31

7,511

9,634

28

Canada

7,504

7,032

-6

37,798

42,174

12

45,302

49,206

9

Metropolitan Areas




















Abbotsford-Mission

27

22

-19

655

48

-93

682

70

-90

Barrie

16

23

44

64

47

-27

80

70

-13

Belleville - Quinte West

21

12

-43

165

4

-98

186

16

-91

Brantford

49

73

49

311

328

5

360

401

11

Calgary

1,507

1,243

-18

4,764

3,762

-21

6,271

5,005

-20

Chilliwack

27

26

-4

116

26

-78

143

52

-64

Drummondville

46

35

-24

197

190

-4

243

225

-7

Edmonton

1,488

1,023

-31

2,607

2,378

-9

4,095

3,401

-17

Fredericton

20

18

-10

125

92

-26

145

110

-24

Greater/Grand Sudbury

5

7

40

5

36

##

10

43

330

Guelph

4

3

-25

1

37

##

5

40

##

Halifax

154

117

-24

1,207

786

-35

1,361

903

-34

Hamilton

41

42

2

446

656

47

487

698

43

Kamloops

33

36

9

102

436

327

135

472

250

Kelowna

50

39

-22

491

520

6

541

559

3

Kingston

29

41

41

183

12

-93

212

53

-75

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

70

75

7

789

1,213

54

859

1,288

50

Lethbridge

62

49

-21

122

195

60

184

244

33

London

101

74

-27

195

924

374

296

998

237

Moncton

15

17

13

421

426

1

436

443

2

Montréal

213

190

-11

5,114

4,680

-8

5,327

4,870

-9

Nanaimo

20

16

-20

87

68

-22

107

84

-21

Oshawa

21

64

205

67

45

-33

88

109

24

Ottawa-Gatineau

352

340

-3

2,257

2,649

17

2,609

2,989

15

  Gatineau

43

80

86

503

710

41

546

790

45

  Ottawa

309

260

-16

1,754

1,939

11

2,063

2,199

7

Peterborough

17

13

-24

3

11

267

20

24

20

Québec

126

137

9

1,351

1,603

19

1,477

1,740

18

Red Deer

29

16

-45

17

146

##

46

162

252

Regina

80

84

5

431

88

-80

511

172

-66

Saguenay

29

39

34

138

329

138

167

368

120

St. Catharines-Niagara

77

113

47

334

687

106

411

800

95

Saint John

23

33

43

26

26

-

49

59

20

St. John's

71

68

-4

51

49

-4

122

117

-4

Saskatoon

203

212

4

504

363

-28

707

575

-19

Sherbrooke

37

40

8

218

676

210

255

716

181

Thunder Bay

3

5

67

20

96

380

23

101

339

Toronto

546

393

-28

4,526

4,496

-1

5,072

4,889

-4

Trois-Rivières

30

16

-47

159

231

45

189

247

31

Vancouver

403

443

10

4,431

6,263

41

4,834

6,706

39

Victoria

49

55

12

563

637

13

612

692

13

Windsor

50

29

-42

73

27

-63

123

56

-54

Winnipeg

406

395

-3

783

1,015

30

1,189

1,410

19

Total

6,550

5,676

-13

34,119

36,301

6

40,669

41,977

3

1 Data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over 

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total


March 2025

March 2026

%

March 2025

March 2026

%

March 2025

March 2026

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

21

15

-29

10

10

-

31

25

-19

P.E.I.    

14

10

-29

9

103

##

23

113

391

N.S.    

88

78

-11

364

262

-28

452

340

-25

N.B.    

26

26

-

280

224

-20

306

250

-18

Atlantic

149

129

-13

663

599

-10

812

728

-10

Qc

281

310

10

3,278

5,195

58

3,559

5,505

55

Ont.    

514

543

6

2,447

3,519

44

2,961

4,062

37

Man.    

151

170

13

480

484

1

631

654

4

Sask.    

145

91

-37

480

111

-77

625

202

-68

Alta.    

1,180

912

-23

2,778

2,104

-24

3,958

3,016

-24

Prairies

1,476

1,173

-21

3,738

2,699

-28

5,214

3,872

-26

B.C.    

269

288

7

2,110

1,943

-8

2,379

2,231

-6

Canada (10,000+)

2,689

2,443

-9

12,236

13,955

14

14,925

16,398

10

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

13

9

-31

223

17

-92

236

26

-89

Barrie

1

1

-

13

11

-15

14

12

-14

Belleville - Quinte West

5

7

40

0

0

-

5

7

40

Brantford

35

27

-23

69

115

67

104

142

37

Calgary

455

404

-11

1,780

1,209

-32

2,235

1,613

-28

Chilliwack

9

12

33

70

9

-87

79

21

-73

Drummondville

30

6

-80

112

106

-5

142

112

-21

Edmonton

620

394

-36

786

528

-33

1,406

922

-34

Fredericton

1

4

300

123

0

-100

124

4

-97

Greater/Grand Sudbury

3

2

-33

5

29

480

8

31

288

Guelph

3

0

-100

0

18

##

3

18

##

Halifax

63

40

-37

346

182

-47

409

222

-46

Hamilton

14

14

-

19

3

-84

33

17

-48

Kamloops

7

6

-14

10

13

30

17

19

12

Kelowna

22

10

-55

46

5

-89

68

15

-78

Kingston

10

6

-40

0

0

-

10

6

-40

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

41

31

-24

329

34

-90

370

65

-82

Lethbridge

21

20

-5

19

155

##

40

175

338

London

46

29

-37

107

531

396

153

560

266

Moncton

4

6

50

149

184

23

153

190

24

Montréal

60

56

-7

1,870

2,380

27

1,930

2,436

26

Nanaimo

12

13

8

8

58

##

20

71

255

Oshawa

6

6

-

63

0

-100

69

6

-91

Ottawa-Gatineau

106

125

18

620

969

56

726

1,094

51

  Gatineau

13

25

92

102

371

264

115

396

244

  Ottawa

93

100

8

518

598

15

611

698

14

Peterborough

2

6

200

2

11

450

4

17

325

Québec

57

40

-30

370

709

92

427

749

75

Red Deer

6

4

-33

3

129

##

9

133

##

Regina

41

14

-66

33

18

-45

74

32

-57

Saguenay

13

18

38

30

239

##

43

257

498

St. Catharines-Niagara

33

31

-6

62

258

316

95

289

204

Saint John

15

11

-27

0

12

##

15

23

53

St. John's

21

10

-52

10

1

-90

31

11

-65

Saskatoon

95

77

-19

424

92

-78

519

169

-67

Sherbrooke

17

4

-76

96

441

359

113

445

294

Thunder Bay

0

0

-

6

0

-100

6

0

-100

Toronto

160

131

-18

1,065

1,374

29

1,225

1,505

23

Trois-Rivières

16

7

-56

96

175

82

112

182

63

Vancouver

135

160

19

1,288

1,556

21

1,423

1,716

21

Victoria

22

22

-

344

110

-68

366

132

-64

Windsor

19

17

-11

9

11

22

28

28

-

Winnipeg

136

159

17

455

419

-8

591

578

-2

Total

2,375

1,939

-18

11,060

12,111

10

13,435

14,050

5

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

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