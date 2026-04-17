OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts was lower in March, with a decrease of 2.9% to 248,378 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Actual housing starts were up 10% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 16,398 units recorded in March, compared to 14,935 units in March 2025. The year-to-date total was 49,206 units, up 9% from the same period in 2025, driven by higher starts to begin the year in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 6% in March (235,852 units) compared to February (250,961 units).

Quote:

"March housing starts data point to a continued loss of momentum in housing construction, broadly in line with CMHC's housing market outlook. While actual starts increased compared to a year ago, this largely reflects the exceptionally low level of construction activity in the first quarter of last year," said Mathieu Laberge, CMHC's Chief Economist and Senior Vice‑President, Housing Insights. "Monthly housing starts can be volatile and difficult to reconcile with conditions experienced by builders and developers on the ground. This is why we are providing new analysis this month on the relationship between building permits and housing starts, as well as the release of new data on non‑market housing starts."

Canada's Construction Pulse: Permits Lead, Starts Confirm

This new analysis from CMHC's Chief Economist, Mathieu Laberge, examines the roles of housing starts and building permits in the residential construction continuum. Housing starts are a key indicator of residential construction in Canada, showing the volume of construction in progress and how much new housing supply is expected in the coming years. Building permits signal where housing starts activity is headed, offering greater insight into current market conditions. Taken together, the two measures provide a more complete picture of the trajectory of the residential construction market.

Key Facts:

New this quarter : CMHC data now reports on non-market housing starts by intended market and by dwelling type. Data in this series is reported at the zone geography level for 18 Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs) across Canada. Non-market starts include dwellings developed or operated by public, non‑profit, co‑operative, or other community‑based organizations under social, supportive, public, or non‑market affordable housing programs. Non-market starts data will be published on a quarterly basis and can be found on CMHC's website.

: CMHC data now reports on non-market housing starts by intended market and by dwelling type. Data in this series is reported at the zone geography level for 18 Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs) across Canada. Non-market starts include dwellings developed or operated by public, non‑profit, co‑operative, or other community‑based organizations under social, supportive, public, or non‑market affordable housing programs. Non-market starts data will be published on a quarterly basis and can be found on CMHC's website. The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 11,846 units.

Among Canada's three biggest CMAs, Montreal posted an 26% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit. Vancouver recorded a 21% increase due to higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. Toronto starts increased 23% due to higher multi-unit starts.

posted an 26% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit. recorded a 21% increase due to higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. starts increased 23% due to higher multi-unit starts. Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer .

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March housing starts data on May 15 at 8:15 AM ET .

. CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Read about CMHC's definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For 80 years, CMHC has played a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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Housing Starts - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend) March 2026

Single-Detached All Others Total February 2026 March 2026 % February 2026 March 2026 % February 2026 March 2026 % Provinces (10,000+)

















Nfld.Lab. 793 761 -4 500 481 -4 1,293 1,242 -4 P.E.I. 320 301 -6 728 852 17 1,048 1,153 10 N.S. 1,487 1,472 -1 5,938 5,769 -3 7,425 7,241 -2 N.B. 1,084 1,138 5 4,757 4,722 -1 5,841 5,860 0 Que. 5,334 5,395 1 49,186 54,250 10 54,521 59,646 9 Ont. 9,975 9,809 -2 58,549 52,926 -10 68,524 62,735 -8 Man. 2,102 2,143 2 5,722 5,218 -9 7,824 7,361 -6 Sask. 2,022 1,948 -4 3,406 2,524 -26 5,428 4,472 -18 Alta. 13,432 13,110 -2 34,990 32,954 -6 48,422 46,064 -5 B.C. 4,372 4,425 1 36,756 35,707 -3 41,128 40,133 -2 Canada (10,000+) 40,921 40,503 -1 200,533 195,404 -3 241,454 235,906 -2 Canada (All Areas) 48,634 46,880 -4 207,242 201,499 -3 255,874 248,378 -3 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 176 202 15 1,034 616 -40 1,210 818 -32 Barrie 220 181 -18 316 320 1 536 501 -7 Belleville - Quinte West 139 147 6 400 244 -39 539 391 -27 Brantford 324 325 0 666 760 14 991 1,085 9 Calgary 5,923 5,831 -2 19,026 18,192 -4 24,949 24,023 -4 Chilliwack 133 144 8 428 260 -39 561 404 -28 Drummondville 240 215 -10 1,206 1,158 -4 1,446 1,373 -5 Edmonton 5,559 5,421 -2 13,212 11,796 -11 18,771 17,217 -8 Fredericton 303 291 -4 1,088 1,024 -6 1,391 1,315 -5 Greater/Grand Sudbury 98 96 -2 284 338 19 382 434 14 Guelph 34 34 - 458 414 -10 492 448 -9 Halifax 789 751 -5 4,690 4,474 -5 5,479 5,225 -5 Hamilton 292 302 3 3,258 3,250 0 3,550 3,552 0 Kamloops 130 131 1 948 970 2 1,078 1,101 2 Kelowna 277 256 -8 1,982 1,848 -7 2,259 2,104 -7 Kingston 267 299 12 318 312 -2 585 611 4 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 514 485 -6 6,060 3,668 -39 6,574 4,153 -37 Lethbridge 348 332 -5 180 486 170 528 818 55 London 394 389 -1 4,134 3,088 -25 4,528 3,477 -23 Moncton 331 364 10 2,003 2,157 8 2,334 2,521 8 Montréal 1,462 1,408 -4 25,740 25,577 -1 27,202 26,986 -1 Nanaimo 94 99 5 152 246 62 246 345 40 Oshawa 589 545 -7 514 402 -22 1,103 947 -14 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,792 1,938 8 11,419 12,612 10 13,212 14,551 10 Gatineau 321 364 13 1,302 1,964 51 1,624 2,329 43 Ottawa 1,471 1,574 7 10,117 10,648 5 11,588 12,222 5 Peterborough 84 80 -5 0 22 ## 84 101 20 Québec 767 736 -4 6,632 6,782 2 7,398 7,518 2 Red Deer 90 99 10 120 360 200 211 459 118 Regina 547 509 -7 1,002 512 -49 1,549 1,021 -34 Saguenay 243 244 0 762 1,128 48 1,005 1,372 37 St. Catharines-Niagara 511 565 11 2,650 3,128 18 3,161 3,693 17 Saint John 281 283 1 518 398 -23 799 681 -15 St. John's 675 607 -10 390 324 -17 1,065 931 -13 Saskatoon 1,447 1,429 -1 2,386 1,992 -17 3,833 3,421 -11 Sherbrooke 249 244 -2 2,062 2,500 21 2,311 2,743 19 Thunder Bay 81 76 -6 324 228 -30 405 304 -25 Toronto 2,801 2,509 -10 23,090 19,204 -17 25,891 21,713 -16 Trois-Rivières 160 156 -3 1,032 1,198 16 1,192 1,354 14 Vancouver 2,314 2,349 2 25,392 24,998 -2 27,706 27,347 -1 Victoria 310 321 4 3,440 3,254 -5 3,750 3,575 -5 Windsor 251 265 6 864 674 -22 1,115 939 -16 Winnipeg 1,795 1,826 2 4,676 4,214 -10 6,470 6,040 -7

Data based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over





















January - March 2025 - 2026















Area

Single-Detached



All Others



Total



Province























2025 2026 % 2025 2026 % 2025 2026 % N.L.

72 83 15 51 87 71 123 170 38 P.E.I.

42 39 -7 247 323 31 289 362 25 N.S.

221 224 1 1,283 1,083 -16 1,504 1,307 -13 N.B.

79 85 8 594 610 3 673 695 3 Atlantic

414 431 4 2,175 2,103 -3 2,589 2,534 -2 Que.

702 913 30 9,435 10,296 9 10,137 11,209 11 Ont.

1,586 1,568 -1 9,352 12,175 30 10,938 13,743 26 Man.

459 436 -5 903 1,230 36 1,362 1,666 22 Sask.

305 297 -3 990 453 -54 1,295 750 -42 Alta.

3,279 2,587 -21 8,191 7,083 -14 11,470 9,670 -16 Prairies

4,043 3,320 -18 10,084 8,766 -13 14,127 12,086 -14 B.C.

759 800 5 6,752 8,834 31 7,511 9,634 28 Canada

7,504 7,032 -6 37,798 42,174 12 45,302 49,206 9 Metropolitan Areas









































Abbotsford-Mission 27 22 -19 655 48 -93 682 70 -90 Barrie

16 23 44 64 47 -27 80 70 -13 Belleville - Quinte West

21 12 -43 165 4 -98 186 16 -91 Brantford

49 73 49 311 328 5 360 401 11 Calgary

1,507 1,243 -18 4,764 3,762 -21 6,271 5,005 -20 Chilliwack

27 26 -4 116 26 -78 143 52 -64 Drummondville

46 35 -24 197 190 -4 243 225 -7 Edmonton

1,488 1,023 -31 2,607 2,378 -9 4,095 3,401 -17 Fredericton

20 18 -10 125 92 -26 145 110 -24 Greater/Grand Sudbury

5 7 40 5 36 ## 10 43 330 Guelph

4 3 -25 1 37 ## 5 40 ## Halifax

154 117 -24 1,207 786 -35 1,361 903 -34 Hamilton

41 42 2 446 656 47 487 698 43 Kamloops

33 36 9 102 436 327 135 472 250 Kelowna

50 39 -22 491 520 6 541 559 3 Kingston

29 41 41 183 12 -93 212 53 -75 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

70 75 7 789 1,213 54 859 1,288 50 Lethbridge

62 49 -21 122 195 60 184 244 33 London

101 74 -27 195 924 374 296 998 237 Moncton

15 17 13 421 426 1 436 443 2 Montréal

213 190 -11 5,114 4,680 -8 5,327 4,870 -9 Nanaimo

20 16 -20 87 68 -22 107 84 -21 Oshawa

21 64 205 67 45 -33 88 109 24 Ottawa-Gatineau 352 340 -3 2,257 2,649 17 2,609 2,989 15 Gatineau

43 80 86 503 710 41 546 790 45 Ottawa

309 260 -16 1,754 1,939 11 2,063 2,199 7 Peterborough

17 13 -24 3 11 267 20 24 20 Québec

126 137 9 1,351 1,603 19 1,477 1,740 18 Red Deer

29 16 -45 17 146 ## 46 162 252 Regina

80 84 5 431 88 -80 511 172 -66 Saguenay

29 39 34 138 329 138 167 368 120 St. Catharines-Niagara

77 113 47 334 687 106 411 800 95 Saint John

23 33 43 26 26 - 49 59 20 St. John's

71 68 -4 51 49 -4 122 117 -4 Saskatoon

203 212 4 504 363 -28 707 575 -19 Sherbrooke

37 40 8 218 676 210 255 716 181 Thunder Bay

3 5 67 20 96 380 23 101 339 Toronto

546 393 -28 4,526 4,496 -1 5,072 4,889 -4 Trois-Rivières

30 16 -47 159 231 45 189 247 31 Vancouver

403 443 10 4,431 6,263 41 4,834 6,706 39 Victoria

49 55 12 563 637 13 612 692 13 Windsor

50 29 -42 73 27 -63 123 56 -54 Winnipeg

406 395 -3 783 1,015 30 1,189 1,410 19 Total

6,550 5,676 -13 34,119 36,301 6 40,669 41,977 3

1 Data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total



March 2025 March 2026 % March 2025 March 2026 % March 2025 March 2026 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L. 21 15 -29 10 10 - 31 25 -19 P.E.I. 14 10 -29 9 103 ## 23 113 391 N.S. 88 78 -11 364 262 -28 452 340 -25 N.B. 26 26 - 280 224 -20 306 250 -18 Atlantic 149 129 -13 663 599 -10 812 728 -10 Qc 281 310 10 3,278 5,195 58 3,559 5,505 55 Ont. 514 543 6 2,447 3,519 44 2,961 4,062 37 Man. 151 170 13 480 484 1 631 654 4 Sask. 145 91 -37 480 111 -77 625 202 -68 Alta. 1,180 912 -23 2,778 2,104 -24 3,958 3,016 -24 Prairies 1,476 1,173 -21 3,738 2,699 -28 5,214 3,872 -26 B.C. 269 288 7 2,110 1,943 -8 2,379 2,231 -6 Canada (10,000+) 2,689 2,443 -9 12,236 13,955 14 14,925 16,398 10 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 13 9 -31 223 17 -92 236 26 -89 Barrie 1 1 - 13 11 -15 14 12 -14 Belleville - Quinte West 5 7 40 0 0 - 5 7 40 Brantford 35 27 -23 69 115 67 104 142 37 Calgary 455 404 -11 1,780 1,209 -32 2,235 1,613 -28 Chilliwack 9 12 33 70 9 -87 79 21 -73 Drummondville 30 6 -80 112 106 -5 142 112 -21 Edmonton 620 394 -36 786 528 -33 1,406 922 -34 Fredericton 1 4 300 123 0 -100 124 4 -97 Greater/Grand Sudbury 3 2 -33 5 29 480 8 31 288 Guelph 3 0 -100 0 18 ## 3 18 ## Halifax 63 40 -37 346 182 -47 409 222 -46 Hamilton 14 14 - 19 3 -84 33 17 -48 Kamloops 7 6 -14 10 13 30 17 19 12 Kelowna 22 10 -55 46 5 -89 68 15 -78 Kingston 10 6 -40 0 0 - 10 6 -40 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 41 31 -24 329 34 -90 370 65 -82 Lethbridge 21 20 -5 19 155 ## 40 175 338 London 46 29 -37 107 531 396 153 560 266 Moncton 4 6 50 149 184 23 153 190 24 Montréal 60 56 -7 1,870 2,380 27 1,930 2,436 26 Nanaimo 12 13 8 8 58 ## 20 71 255 Oshawa 6 6 - 63 0 -100 69 6 -91 Ottawa-Gatineau 106 125 18 620 969 56 726 1,094 51 Gatineau 13 25 92 102 371 264 115 396 244 Ottawa 93 100 8 518 598 15 611 698 14 Peterborough 2 6 200 2 11 450 4 17 325 Québec 57 40 -30 370 709 92 427 749 75 Red Deer 6 4 -33 3 129 ## 9 133 ## Regina 41 14 -66 33 18 -45 74 32 -57 Saguenay 13 18 38 30 239 ## 43 257 498 St. Catharines-Niagara 33 31 -6 62 258 316 95 289 204 Saint John 15 11 -27 0 12 ## 15 23 53 St. John's 21 10 -52 10 1 -90 31 11 -65 Saskatoon 95 77 -19 424 92 -78 519 169 -67 Sherbrooke 17 4 -76 96 441 359 113 445 294 Thunder Bay 0 0 - 6 0 -100 6 0 -100 Toronto 160 131 -18 1,065 1,374 29 1,225 1,505 23 Trois-Rivières 16 7 -56 96 175 82 112 182 63 Vancouver 135 160 19 1,288 1,556 21 1,423 1,716 21 Victoria 22 22 - 344 110 -68 366 132 -64 Windsor 19 17 -11 9 11 22 28 28 - Winnipeg 136 159 17 455 419 -8 591 578 -2 Total 2,375 1,939 -18 11,060 12,111 10 13,435 14,050 5

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey ## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]