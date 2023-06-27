MONTRÉAL, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, as well as the City of Montréal, are pleased to announce the opening of a of the Bash Shetty Residence byChez Doris. This rooming home on Saint-André Street in the Ville-Marie burrough will help women in difficulty.

The new home will provide a 20-bedroom safe living environment for vulnerable women who experienced, or are at risk of, homelessness. Tenants will be able to stay in this space for a minimum of 3 months, so they can regain control of their lives by developing positive habits and becoming more independent. Moreover, they will receive community support to facilitate dialogue, integration, and improved quality of life.

This project will be possible thanks to the support of the City of Montréal and the financial contribution of nearly $5 million from the Government of Canada, delivered through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the Canada-Quebec Agreement on Round 1 of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). The Government of Quebec, for its part, will allocate a rent supplement so that future residents will spend no more than 25% of their income on housing.

The Shetty Residence represents an additional offering to the existing resources provided by Chez Doris. These resources include a day shelter and a night shelter, both of which offer crucial respite to homeless women, often victims of violence, as well as a social and medical services center. Chez Doris is also planning to set up new services. Among these services, a residential building owned by the Société d'habitation de Montréal will open in September 2023, offering 26 studio apartments. The other service is a transitional residence on rue St-Hubert, which will open in 2025 and offer housing for a period of 3 months to 2 years. The aim of these initiatives is to stabilize women at risk of homelessness, while promoting their social reintegration.

Quotes:

"Investing in affordable housing is not simply about spending money on concrete. It's about investing in the well-being of the people in our communities. It's also about providing even more people, such as vulnerable women who have experienced or are at risk of homelessness with access to homes that meet their needs. Our government continues to take action through investments that will make a real difference in the day-to-day lives of Quebecers." – The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Laurier—Sainte-Marie

"By helping to fund the services of this new resource, our government is once again showing its commitment to increasing the number of supportive housing units for vulnerable clienteles. This is a very critical phase in the lives of these people, and support can make all the difference." - Lionel Carmant, Minister responsible for Social Services and MNA for Taillon

"Our government is proud to ensure affordability. The Bash Shetty House is a fine example of Chez Doris' mission. It's also an achievement that fits perfectly with our government's intention to start building and delivering more buildings and housing in the coming months. Thanks to our government's support, I'm also pleased to see that all these women can benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's Québec Rent Supplement Program, which enables them to pay 25% of their income for housing." - Chantal Rouleau, Minister responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action and MNA for Pointe-aux-Trembles

"We're proud to have contributed to this project, which will make a difference in the lives of many women. Completing projects like this is all the more important because it helps get more people off the street by giving them the resources to get back on their feet. This is another outstanding example of collaboration between the various levels of government that proves, once again, that when we pool our will and our efforts, we can make a difference in the lives of women and vulnerable populations." – Benoit Dorais, Vice-Chair of the City of Montréal Executive Committee, responsible for housing, real estate strategy and legal affairs.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the fight for safe, affordable, appropriate housing for vulnerable women. The residence, named in honor of philanthropist Bash Shetty, is the result of a strong public and private partnership, including individual donors, foundations and corporations committed to helping Chez Doris offer solutions to rebuild women's lives. This opening is a milestone in our collective commitment to ending homelessness, and the first of three residences we will open. This project is a concrete example of what can be accomplished when different players collaborate for the well-being of our community." - Marina Boulos-Winton, General Manager, Chez Doris

Additional Information:

Established in 1977, the Chez Doris women's shelter foundation is a charitable organization that initially offered a day centre for women in difficulty, 7 days a week. In 2020, the organization opened a second location, offering short-term housing. The organization provides meals, information and reference services, an Inuit assistance program, a housing placement service, and educational and social-recreational integration programs.





All participating organizations under the Major Cities Stream of RHI rounds 1 and 2 receive support from the City of Montréal throughout the life of their project. In addition to providing technical support, the City ensures the projects' viability and the long-term affordability of the housing units. A total of 19 projects, representing close to 360 units, have been selected thanks to the federal government's financial contribution of more than $103 million under the Major Cities Stream of the Canada-Quebec Agreement on RHI, and support from the Government of Quebec and the City of Montréal.

