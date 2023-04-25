MAHONE BAY, NS, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, the Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and municipal officials announced a joint investment of $11,882,000 to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure in Yarmouth, the Municipality of the District of Clare, Mahone Bay and Digby, Nova Scotia.

In Yarmouth, three interdependent projects in close physical proximity will increase the capacity to treat and manage wastewater and storm water while also increasing access to potable water.

In the Municipality of the District of Clare, this investment will enable the expansion of wastewater infrastructure in the community of Meteghan River on the site of a proposed housing development on Sunset Road.

In Mahone Bay, the project will increase fire flows, support new development and increase the capacity to treat and manage wastewater and storm water to the more than 70 commercial, residential and institutional properties in the area.

Additionally, in Digby, this funding will enable the municipality to bring a section of Mount Street up to current wastewater standards and make it possible to service the residential buildings that will be built on the vacant land.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting infrastructure projects that enable communities to grow and thrive. The investment in wastewater infrastructure for four communities in Nova Scotia announced today will help protect our water supply from environmental threats, ensuring that community growth is green and inclusive."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our municipalities depend on modern infrastructure to be competitive and attract new residents to their communities. By making these investments, we will improve the efficiency of the water and wastewater systems, ensuring residents and businesses have the services they expect and depend on every day and laying the foundation for continued growth for years to come."

The Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"This provincial and federal support for planned water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades in Mahone Bay meets an essential capability to move our town forward. Our town water and wastewater systems will be enabled to keep pace with changing regulatory requirements while meeting our community needs and addressing the changing climate. We could not achieve these goals without the support of our provincial and federal partners."

David DeVenne, Mayor, Town of Mahone Bay



Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $4,752,800 in these projects, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $3,960,667 and the municipalities are contributing a total of $3,168,533 .

is investing in these projects, while the Government of is investing and the municipalities are contributing a total of . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream and the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream and the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

The Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improved community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 62 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of $356,023,409 and a total provincial contribution of $458,700,022 .

, with a total federal contribution of and a total provincial contribution of . Including today's announcement, 38 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Nova Scotia with a total federal contribution of more than $66 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $56 million .

with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

