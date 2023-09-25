NEW MINAS, NS, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, the Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, on behalf of the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, and His Worship Peter Muttart, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings and Chair of the Kings Transit Authority Board, announced a joint investment of more than $11.9 million to support the purchase of Zero-Emission Buses (ZEBs), hybrid transit vehicles, and related infrastructure in Kings County.

This project is divided into two phases: Phase 1 is planning and Phase 2 is construction and implementation. Phase 1 will help identify the appropriate fleet vehicles and fleet size as well as the optimal type and location of charging infrastructure, assess the current facilities, make recommendations for upgrades or replacement, and estimate timelines and costs associated with Phase 2.

In Phase 2, the Kings Transit Authority fleet will transition to ZEBs and hybrid transit vehicles. The transit authority will expand their facility to house up to four 40-foot ZEBs, seven 15-passenger hybrid-electric vehicles, and one Hybrid-Electric Supervisor Safety Response Unit. The expanded facility will include space for fleet maintenance and chargers. The facility will also get an electrical upgrade and protection from weather during the winter months, extending the life of the fleet. There will also be supporting charging infrastructure installed throughout Kings County in Waterville, Greenwood, Canning, Avonport, Coldbrook at the Municipality County of Kings building, and Alysford Lake Beach.

The new vehicles will provide an enhanced passenger experience with features such as audible next stop announcements and LED signage, public Wi-Fi, and upgraded bus security systems that will include real-time camera viewing, automatic Wi-Fi uploading and emergency real-time contact options. The transit authority will install driver-monitoring devices to provide a safer passenger experience and implement contactless fare options via mobile applications.

Once complete, this project will reduce the region's carbon footprint and improve the capacity of public transit infrastructure, the quality and safety of the transit system, and access to public transit in Kings County.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Reliable public transit systems contribute to making our communities good places to live. That's why we're investing over $4.7 million to transition the Kings Transit Authority fleet to Zero-Emission Buses and hybrid transit vehicles. This project will improve the rider experience in Kings County and reduce the region's carbon footprint, contributing to provincial and federal climate mitigation efforts."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Moving to electric transit systems creates healthier communities, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and supports our goal of reaching net zero by 2050. Our investments in electric buses and charging infrastructure will help accomplish that, while continuing to provide Kings County residents with safe and reliable transit service."

The Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, on behalf of the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables

"Kings Transit Authority's Board thanks and commends our funding partners who have, today, paved the way for an exciting shift toward more modern, efficient, and affordable public transit in the Annapolis Valley — enabling all of us to improve our environmental footprint by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels."

His Worship Peter Muttart, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings and Chair of the Kings Transit Authority Board

Quick facts

Our Government is investing $4,778,732 in these projects. The Government of Nova Scotia is investing $3,981,879 and the Kings Transit Authority is investing $3,186,220 .

. The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcements, 10 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $71 million and a total provincial contribution of over $59 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

