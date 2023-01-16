STELLARTON, NS, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, the Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Pictou Centre, Her Worship Nancy Dicks, Mayor of the Town of New Glasgow, and Danny MacGillivray, Executive Director of Central Highlands Association of the Disabled, announced joint funding of up to $869,650 to enable the Central Highlands Association of the Disabled (CHAD), a non-profit organization in Pictou County, to purchase five new vehicles.

These new vehicles will enable CHAD to offer increased transit service coverage across Pictou County. The additional vehicles will extend CHAD's door-to-door, scheduled runs and charter transportation services across six municipalities within Pictou County. These vehicles will increase the route coverage and accessibility for vulnerable populations, notably Canadians living with disabilities and seniors, and will allow CHAD to serve more people with fewer trips. This will enhance the quality of life of local residents by making it easier for them to do their day-to-day activities, such as going to work, attending medical appointments, as well as social activities.

These transit options will help low and fixed-income Pictou County residents get around their communities and access programs and services more comfortably and affordably. This investment will make the region more inclusive and accessible for all.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Public transit options should be available to all Canadians, no matter where they live. The Government of Canada's support for Central Highlands Association of the Disabled's purchase of new vehicles will help improve the quality of life for residents in Pictou County. Thanks to this project and others like it across the country, we are helping residents in rural and remote communities gain mobility options, access jobs and essential services, and reduce their need to own a private vehicle."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Chad Transit has created a valuable service for residents that otherwise would not have the means to travel within our community. Appointments for medical reasons and grocery shopping are things the majority of us take for granted and simply hop in our vehicles and be on our way. CHAD Transit being available to our constituents is greatly appreciated and widely utilized allowing all of our residents the ability to accommodate daily responsibilities."

The Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Pictou Centre

"CHAD Transit is thrilled with the recent announcement from the federal government regarding the Rural Transit Solutions Fund. We received funding for 80% of the cost of four new buses and one ten passenger vehicle. The Province of Nova Scotia covers the other 20%. This project, costing $840,171, is the largest one-time transit investment in the history of Pictou County. It could not come at a better time; CHAD Transit needs this investment in order to continue properly serving our community."

Danny MacGillivray, Executive Director, CHAD Transit

The Government of Canada is investing up to $695,720 in this project, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $173,930 .

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund.

funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund. The Rural Transit Solutions Fund, which is part of the Permanent Public Transit Fund, will provide $250 million over 5 years to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

The Rural Transit Solutions Fund, which is part of the Permanent Public Transit Fund, will provide $250 million over 5 years to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. In February 2021 , the Prime Minister announced nearly $15 billion in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent $3 billion annually to begin in 2026-27.

In February 2021, the Prime Minister announced nearly $15 billion in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent $3 billion annually to begin in 2026-27. The Rural Transit Solutions Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change and environmental threats to our water and land.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

