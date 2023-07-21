ANTIGONISH, NS, July 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, the Honourable Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Antigonish, Her Worship Laurie Boucher, Mayor of Antigonish, and Owen McCarron, Warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, announced a combined investment of more than $5.9 million to improve drinking water infrastructure and enable new housing development in the town and county of Antigonish.

This investment will enable the expansion of the St. Joseph's water system, with the addition of a 51,000 gallon (US) storage tank and the construction of approximately 3.6 kilometres of distribution line. This expansion will provide access to drinking water for approximately 40 additional properties, which includes over 650 acres for development.

In addition, 2.2 kilometres of distribution line will be added to the Lanark water system. This expansion will provide access to drinking water to approximately 25 properties, including 10 existing residences, a business and over 600 acres for development.

This investment will also allow for upgrades to the Bay/Main Street watermain and sewer infrastructure. Work includes increasing watermain pipe sizes, increasing sanitary sewer line sizes and building a stormwater sewer and curbs on both sides of Bay and Main Street. The project will increase the capacity of both the watermains and sanitary systems within the town of Antigonish to better serve the existing community and allow for future development.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting infrastructure projects that ensure communities are able to grow and thrive. The investments in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in the town and county of Antigonish announced today will help protect our water supply from environmental threats, ensuring that community growth is green and inclusive. These projects will also deliver clean drinking water to over 1,200 acres of property for development, helping the area to grow and flourish."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Modern and efficient water and wastewater infrastructure is key to building healthy communities. By making this investment, we are focused on the future and laying the foundation for continued growth for years to come."

The Honourable Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Antigonish, on behalf of the Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Investments like this are incredibly important to smaller municipalities. The funding support provides the resources needed to tackle major infrastructure projects, like our Bay Street upgrades, which are vital in creating sustainable, more efficient, and more accessible communities. The Bay Street work includes underground infrastructure upgrades that will provide an increase in the water and sewer capacities that serve the surrounding areas and allow for future developments. This project will also revitalize this gateway entrance into Antigonish and improve the transportation to and from our Regional Hospital."

Her Worship Laurie Boucher, Mayor of Antigonish

"We are thrilled to extend our water services into the St. Joseph's and Lanark areas. This ensures more residents will have access to municipal water and allow us to keep growing our community. I want to thank Deputy Warden Hughie Stewart and Councillor Donnie MacDonald who have been a strong advocates for service extensions in their communities."

Owen McCarron, Warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish

The Government of Canada is investing $2,372,800 in these projects while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $1,977,333 . The town of Antigonish is contributing $657,600 and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish is contributing $924,267 .

is investing in these projects while the Government of is investing . The town of is contributing and the Municipality of the County of is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure and Rural and Northern Communities streams of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure and Rural and Northern Communities streams of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

The Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 65 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $359.4 million and a total provincial contribution of over $460.1 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . Including today's announcement, 42 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $74.9 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $62 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

