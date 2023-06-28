FREDERICTON, NB, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, the Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Social Development, Minister responsible for the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation and Minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation, and Judy Wilson-Shee, Chair of the Capital Region Service Commission and Mayor of the Village of New Maryland, announced a joint investment of more than $1.2 million to support the preliminary planning and design phase for the new Regional Aquatic Centre in Fredericton.

This investment will help the Capital Regional Service Commission prepare a preliminary design and engineering plan for the development and eventual construction of the new Regional Aquatic Centre (RAC) in Fredericton. The goal of the project is to expand the existing Grant Harvey Centre to include a new facility that will replace the Sir Max Aitken Pool.

This planning project will determine the most effective method of implementing the new RAC addition through schematic design, design development, and construction documents to ultimately provide a recreational aquatic centre that supports the community's health and wellness needs.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"The new Regional Aquatic Centre planning project builds on our government's priority to support community and recreation infrastructure that will promote an active and healthy lifestyle for Canadians. Investing in this type of project helps to create vibrant and sustainable communities which are the foundation for making cities like Fredericton even better places to live."

Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

The vision for the new aquatic centre is now one step closer to being realized with today's announcement. The project itself is also a great example of how communities can work together to advance major infrastructure projects to benefit residents of the region."

The Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Social Development, Minister responsible for the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation and Minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation

"On behalf of the Capital Region Service Commission, we are pleased to be part of this announcement that will see this project enter the architectural and design phase. We are fortunate to have all levels of government participating in this process, and we will require their support throughout the project. This is a great example of cooperation."

Judy Wilson-Shee, Chair of the Capital Region Service Commission and Mayor of the Village of New Maryland

The Government of Canada is investing $508,137 in this project, while the Government of New Brunswick is investing $423,405 and the Regional Service Commission 11 is contributing $338,800 .

is investing in this project, while the Government of is investing and the Regional Service Commission 11 is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Including today's announcement,15 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream have been funded in New Brunswick , with a total federal contribution of more than $52 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $34 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

