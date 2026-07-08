The Government of Canada will help fund the Vaudreuil-Soulanges Hospital Project

QUÉBEC CITY, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Minister of Health and Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers, Sonia Bélanger, the Minister of Finance and Minister Responsible for Infrastructure, Éric Girard and the Member of the National Assembly for Châteauguay, Marie-Belle Gendron, today highlighted the Government of Canada's contribution to the Vaudreuil-Soulanges Hospital project.

She was joined for the occasion by the federal Minister of Health, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, as well as the Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil, Peter Schiefke.

This $211-million financial contribution from Canada, granted under the Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF) program, will help bring this major infrastructure project to fruition for the residents of Vaudreuil-Soulanges and western Montérégie, with total costs estimated at $2.595 billion.

To mark this announcement, representatives from both levels of government visited the construction site to see the progress of work at the future hospital, which will offer a modern environment tailored to the needs of patients and staff.

The Vaudreuil-Soulanges Hospital project is one of the largest hospital projects currently underway in Quebec. The future general and specialty hospital will have 404 beds and will significantly increase hospital capacity in a region experiencing strong population growth. It will include an emergency department, an operating room, outpatient services, medical imaging, and several modern care units.

Quotes

"This hospital represents a major step forward for the Vaudreuil-Soulanges region. By bringing essential services and specialized equipment together under one roof, we are creating a facility that will improve the efficiency of the healthcare system and better support the community. Our government is proud to support this project through the Canada–Quebec Agreement on the Build Communities Strong Fund. Through historic investments in healthcare infrastructure, we are helping to build a stronger, more modern network that is better suited to the needs of Quebecers, both today and for years to come."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The Vaudreuil-Soulanges Hospital is a major project that will bring about lasting change in access to care in the region. I am delighted with this contribution from the Government of Canada, which supports our efforts to provide the public with modern, high-performing facilities that are adapted to their evolving needs."

Sonia Bélanger, Minister of Health and Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers

"Quebecers and Canadians deserve access to quality health care close to home. Through this partnership with the Government of Quebec, we are helping to build a modern hospital that will meet the needs of a rapidly growing population. Together, we are investing in health infrastructure that will improve access to care today and for generations to come. "

The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

"Our government is making historic investments to modernize public infrastructure across Quebec. This large-scale project is a fine example of our commitment to establishing modern healthcare facilities that are aligned with the current and future needs of each community."

Éric Girard, Minister of Finance and Minister Responsible for Infrastructure

"This announcement marks a pivotal moment for Vaudreuil–Soulanges and for the future of our region. Thanks to a historic federal investment of $211 million, made in partnership with the Government of Quebec, we are helping to bring to fruition the largest healthcare infrastructure project our community has ever seen--and the largest federal investment ever made in Vaudreuil. Our goal is clear: to work with our partners to build the modern health care infrastructure needed to support our community's growth. This long-awaited hospital project will strengthen our health care system, improve access to quality care for families, and ensure that our region has the infrastructure necessary to meet the health care needs of today and future generations."

Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil

"Together with my colleague Marilyne Picard, Member of the National Assembly for Soulanges, we know just how eagerly the people of Vaudreuil-Soulanges are awaiting this hospital. Every milestone reached on the construction site brings us closer to a modern healthcare facility that will improve access to care for local families and support the sustained growth of our region."

Marie-Belle Gendron, Member of the National Assembly for Châteauguay

"The Vaudreuil Soulanges Hospital will bring about a lasting transformation in access to care in our region by increasing our capacity to meet the needs of a rapidly growing population. This major project will enhance our range of care and services and serves as a key driver for building the healthcare network of the future, complementing the facilities that already serve our population. It is in this spirit that we are continuing our efforts to improve access to care, streamline the patient journey, and support our teams so that we can provide the population with high-quality care and services."

Dominique Pilon, Santé Québec – Montérégie-Ouest

Quick Facts

The future hospital represents a total investment of $2.595 billion.

The Vaudreuil-Soulanges Hospital is the first hospital project in Quebec in more than 30 years to create additional hospital capacity through a net increase of 404 beds.

The first patient is expected to be admitted in the summer of 2028.

The Société québécoise des infrastructures is serving as project manager.

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected] | Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected] | Catherine Barbeau, Director of Communications and Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Health and, Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers, 514-554-4170