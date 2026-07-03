Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in water and wastewater infrastructure to support more housing in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, PEI, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, Kent MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Cardigan; the Honourable Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island; the Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Health and Wellness and MLA for Montague-Kilmuir; and Her Worship Debbie Johnston, Mayor of the Town of Three Rivers, announced a joint investment of more than $5.9 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to upgrade wastewater and water infrastructure that will support housing growth, system reliability and long term sustainability.

Project funding will support improvements that will ensure reliable service for residents while facilitating new development and community densification in Three Rivers.

The project will expand on the 2022 Master Servicing Plan by collecting updated operational data, including wastewater flow and characterization studies, to support the design of treatment plant improvements. Planned upgrades include increasing wastewater treatment capacity, enhancing the major lift station, improving the domestic water booster station, and incorporating coastal flood resilience measures.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable homes, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods. This investment also supports ""Building Together" – Prince Edward Island Housing Strategy 2024-2029".

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"Strong communities depend on reliable water, wastewater and stormwater systems. That's why the Government of Canada, in partnership with the Government of PEI and the Town of Three Rivers, have invested in upgrading the Town's servicing capacity to support new housing opportunities and sustainable community growth."

Kent MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Cardigan

"This funding investment reflects a strategic partnership between our government, the Government of Canada and the Town of Three Rivers to align critical infrastructure with what the community needs to support adequate, affordable, and suitable housing now and into the future."

The Honourable Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island

"It's great to see this investment in critical infrastructure that puts our community first, ensuring safe, dependable services today while creating room for new homes and a stronger future for residents."

The Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Health and Wellness and MLA for Montague-Kilmuir

"One of the biggest barriers to housing and commercial development is having the infrastructure in place to support growth. This investment will strengthen our water and wastewater systems, improve reliability for existing residents, and create capacity for continued housing and economic development. It is an investment in the long-term future of Three Rivers, and we appreciate the partnership of both the Government of Canada and the Province of PEI in helping us build a stronger community."

Her Worship Debbie Johnston, Mayor of Three Rivers

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $ 2,971,675 in this project through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), the Government of Prince Edward Island is investing $1,980,919, and the Town of Three Rivers is investing $990,756.

Part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency, with the mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing. By leveraging public land, flexible financial tools, and modern methods of construction, the agency is catalysing a more productive and innovative homebuilding industry.

Budget 2025 provided Build Canada Homes with an initial capitalisation of $13 billion to unlock stalled projects, attract private and philanthropic investment, and scale up innovative construction methods that reduce costs and accelerate delivery.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Build Canada Homes

"Building Together" Prince Edward Island Housing Strategy 2024-2029

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Stacey Miller, Senior Communications Officer, Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, 902-218-2103, [email protected]