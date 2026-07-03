Building Canada strong by investing $40 million in the Contemporary Calgary Centennial Planetarium Transformation Project

CALGARY, AB, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, and Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation, announced a federal investment of up to $40 million for the Contemporary Calgary Centennial Planetarium Transformation Project (CCCPTP) in Calgary through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

The CCCPTP will transform Calgary's historic Centennial Planetarium--home to Contemporary Calgary--into one of Canada's leading destinations for contemporary art, education, and community gathering. The project includes construction of a new entrance pavilion; a new education and gallery wing; expanded event spaces; the transformation of the iconic dome into Canada's first LED Dome and the only one dedicated exclusively to contemporary visual artists; and the creation of a new public art park. Once complete, the project will significantly expand public access to arts and culture while preserving one of Calgary's most recognizable modernist landmarks through adaptive reuse.

New features will enhance public access to the gallery and its programming, expanding arts, culture, and community gathering opportunities in Calgary's Downtown West End. Renovations will preserve the distinctive heritage elements of the planetarium while improving its energy efficiency.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"The Centennial Planetarium has been part of Calgary's story for generations. Today, we're helping write its next chapter. By transforming this iconic landmark, we're creating a place where more people can experience art, learn, connect and come together--while preserving a space that means so much to all Albertans."

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Centennial Planetarium Transformation project will address the need for more cultural infrastructure and public gathering spaces in Calgary's Downtown West End, helping revitalize the area. The renovations and new additions will further incorporate green design features while preserving the iconic brutalist features of the existing building. Projects such as these position Canda as a leader in both climate action and innovative design."

Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation

"The Centennial Planetarium was originally built through a remarkable partnership among governments to celebrate Canada's Centennial. Today's investment ensures that legacy continues for generations to come. This building has served Calgarians as a planetarium, a science centre and, today, as Contemporary Calgary. Together we are transforming one of our city's most important civic gathering places into a globally significant destination for contemporary art. This project demonstrates how heritage preservation, adaptive reuse and environmental leadership can come together to build stronger communities while creating a lasting cultural legacy for Calgary and Canada."

David Leinster, Chief Executive Officer, Contemporary Calgary

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing up to $40,000,000 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund. The total budget for this phase of the project is $160 million.

The CCCPTP consists of three phases, two of which are already complete. The federal funding announced today will support the third and final phase of the project.

The project will transform the historic Centennial Planetarium into one of Canada's most environmentally sustainable contemporary art institutions, targeting net-zero operational performance through geothermal energy and high-performance building systems. The redevelopment will increase usable floor area by nearly 57%, while reducing total energy consumption by up to 41%, corresponding to an approximate 60% reduction in energy use intensity.

Once complete, the CCCPTP will feature more than 39,000 square feet of gallery space and education space, making it the largest non-collecting contemporary art gallery in Western Canada and among the largest in all of Canada.

Contemporary Calgary works actively with more than 30 community partners annually, making the facility an important platform for Calgary's broader arts, education, and community sectors. The gallery also maintains one of Canada's most accessible admission models, with $24 annual memberships, admission by donation for visitors under the age of 25, and additional access initiatives through partnerships with the Calgary Public Library, among others.

The Centennial Planetarium first opened on July 1, 1967, and was funded by all levels of government in honour of Canada's centennial.

Before becoming home to Contemporary Calgary in 2020, the planetarium also housed the Calgary Science Centre from 1984-2011.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Eligible project proponents under the Direct Delivery stream can submit a shovel-ready project via an online portal until July 15, 2026, and until August 12, 2026, for Indigenous and territorial applicants.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Sarah Philpott, Marketing & Communications Manager, Contemporary Calgary, 403-875-7862, [email protected]