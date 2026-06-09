Canada launches mission to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the North Pacific Ocean

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing threatens national and international fish stocks and the broader ocean ecosystem. It is estimated that IUU fishing accounts for about 30 per cent of all fishing activity worldwide, posing negative consequences to fair markets and global seafood supply chains. As climate change accelerates pressure on already vulnerable fish stocks, like wild Pacific salmon, strong monitoring and enforcement efforts are crucial to maintaining healthy ecosystems and global food security.

Canada is continuing to do its part to combat IUU fishing to support a free, open, and secure maritime environment. Today, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) launched its fourth annual high seas patrol to detect and deter IUU fishing in the North Pacific Ocean. The mission, known as Operation North Pacific Guard (Op. NPG), is led by DFO fishery officers and supported by the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The Canadian patrol also includes representatives from the United States Coast Guard, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Fisheries Agency of Japan, and the Republic of Korea Coast Guard.

Fishery officers and support personnel will patrol over 15,000 km of high seas while onboard the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Sir Wilfrid Laurier – a high endurance, multi-purpose, and biofuel-capable vessel that is also a light icebreaker. Over the course of two months, fishery officers will use their authority under international law to conduct high seas boardings and inspect fishing vessel operations (which are widespread in the high seas of the Pacific), to detect IUU fishing and verify that vessels are complying with regulations.

In addition to monitoring and enforcement by sea, Canada has deployed a long-range Fisheries Aerial Surveillance and Enforcement aircraft to Hokkaido, Japan. The aircraft is conducting daily aerial patrols to monitor fishing vessels and support partner countries. Canada's air surveillance program has previously been successful in identifying significant conservation concerns related to shark finning and the harpooning of dolphins, as well as salmon retention, pollution, and violations of vessel marking requirements.

By working together to combat IUU, this mission supports the sustainable use of marine resources around the world, protects fish stocks for future generations, and promotes global economic prosperity and food security.

Quotes

"Healthy fish stocks are crucial for food security, economic resilience, and the livelihoods of coastal and Indigenous communities in Canada, and around the world. Protecting them requires strong enforcement and close international cooperation. Through Operation North Pacific Guard, Canada is advancing responsible stewardship as a trusted convening partner to combat illegal and unsustainable fishing practices and support the long-term sustainability of our oceans."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Maritime security is not just the responsibility of one country. It requires a joint effort of like-minded nations to reinforce international law. By working together with Japan, Canada is advancing international security and commitments under the Indo-Pacific Strategy, while also exchanging vital expertise. The Canadian Coast Guard's new authorities under the Strengthening Canada's Immigration Systems and Borders Act, in addition to their incorporation within the Department of National Defence, allow them to play a vital role in Canada's security and sovereignty through valuable maritime security missions and better information sharing with our domestic and international partners."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

"The Canada-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership announced by Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Takaichi in March recognized the importance of working together on maritime security and called for both countries to increase information sharing, reciprocal support for each other's patrols, and training cooperation. Through the annual deployment of Canadian assets and personnel under Op. NPG, Canada is translating these commitments into concrete action by deepening coordination and interoperability with Japan and other regional partners."

Ian G. McKay, Canada's Ambassador to Japan and Special Envoy to the Indo-Pacific

Quick Facts

Op. NPG is funded by the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative, which received a total of $412.9 million over five years under A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature. Op. NPG also plays a key role in Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, upholding international law and deepening partnerships to support shared prosperity with Indo-Pacific economies.

Canadian fishery officers have taken part in the annual Op. NPG since 2019.

Fishery officers conduct patrols, under international law, to enforce the United Nations ban on high seas driftnets and to verify compliance with regulations of Regional Fisheries Management Organizations (RFMO) that protect against IUU fishing.

Potential violations are confidential and investigated by the flag states. Sanctions may be reviewed by international RFMOs and can include total bans on fishing for severe violations.

In addition to monitoring compliance with existing rules, these patrols have also identified gaps in global fisheries governance. In recent years, Canada has led efforts through RFMOs to address these gaps, including successfully negotiating a ban on shark finning, salmon retention, pollution and other binding rules that strengthen reporting requirements.

This year's operation includes the participation of a total of 19 DFO fishery officers, including 4 fishery officers participating in air surveillance operations in Japan, plus the addition of a Canadian fishery officer who will join Japan's patrol vessel as a ship rider.

In addition to monitoring and enforcement, fishery officers also collect environmental data and water samples that will be analyzed in Canada and in Japan to support our understanding of the high seas environment, including the migration range of species of interest, such as Pacific salmon, and the levels of microplastics in the water.

The Canadian Coast Guard was transferred from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to the Department of National Defence in 2025, reporting to the Deputy Minister of National Defence and accountable to Parliament through the Minister of National Defence.

Prime Minister Carney and Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi announced on March 6, 2026, a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that includes a commitment to strengthen cooperation on maritime security, as well as Memorandums of Cooperation between Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Fisheries Agency of Japan on combatting IUU fishing, and between Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard on information exchange.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]