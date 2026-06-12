Northern cod quota to increase 55 per cent: Minister Thompson announces 2026 management decisions for Northern cod, Northern Gulf cod, and Northeast and south coast capelin for Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Fishing is more than an industry in Newfoundland and Labrador--it is a way of life, deeply rooted in the history, culture, and identity of the province. For generations, Northern cod has been central to our story and the decision for Northern cod (2J3KL) will help support a year-round commercial Northern cod fishery.

Map of NAFO Divisions for 2026 Management Decisions

For the first time since the 1992 moratorium, the latest Northern Cod science indicates the stock is in the healthy zone. This allows for an increased commercial fishery, along with the previously announced expansion of the Northern cod food fishery.

The 2026 management decisions are:

Northern cod: TAC increase from 38,000 tonnes to 59,000 tonnes.

TAC increase from 2J3KLPs Capelin: The TAC is unchanged at 14,533 tonnes .

The TAC is unchanged at . Northern Gulf cod: No directed commercial fishery, and total removals remain capped at 500 tonnes a year to support rebuilding.

This level of harvest keeps Northern cod on a path to once again be a key driver of the fishing economy in Newfoundland and Labrador. This is the result of years of science-based decision-making and ongoing collaboration with harvesters, processors, and industry stakeholders.

This approach is grounded in peer-reviewed science and balances conservation with economic opportunity, keeping harvesting sustainable, and reflects a total harvest rate of 12 per cent.

As the overall quota is growing, every fleet will have significantly more fish available to catch in 2026.

Allocation shares for Northern cod are also being adjusted:

Inshore fleet: 70 per cent of the TAC, 41,300 tonnes, up from 30,400 tonnes in 2025.

70 per cent of the TAC, 41,300 tonnes, up from 30,400 tonnes in 2025. Offshore and Midshore fleet: 20 per cent of the TAC, 11,806 tonnes up from 3,800 tonnes in 2025.

20 per cent of the TAC, 11,806 tonnes up from 3,800 tonnes in 2025. Indigenous and Special Allocations: 10 per cent of the TAC, 5,895 tonnes, up from 3,801 tonnes in 2025.

These adjustments will ensure that the primary beneficiaries of this fishery continue to be inshore coastal communities of Newfoundland and Labrador. At the same time, the offshore sector also plays a critical role in supporting coastal communities and helping to provide a consistent, year-round supply to global markets.

The health of Northern cod depends on a healthy ecosystem, and capelin is at the centre of it. As the main prey for Northern cod, 2J3KLPs capelin is one of the most important factors in the stock's health. The capelin TAC remains at 14,533 tonnes for 2026. This precautionary approach helps maintain a stronger capelin population to support a stronger Northern Cod population.

The 3Pn4RS Northern Gulf cod stock remains in the critical zone, still well below the level needed for a sustainable commercial fishery. To support rebuilding efforts for Northern Gulf cod, total removals from all sources--including the Food Fishery, Food, Social and Ceremonial (FSC), and bycatch in other commercial fisheries--will continue to be capped at 500 tonnes annually. The Food Fishery makes up the largest share of removals, and keeping all removals within the cap is essential to continue to support rebuilding efforts. As a result, no directed commercial fishery will take place from 2026–27 to 2028–29. The stock will continue to be closely monitored and the management plan would be reviewed if there are indications of significant change in the stock status.

These decisions support a clear, science-based approach that will create more economic opportunity for harvesters and plant workers today, and for generations to come.

Quotes

"Northern cod is part of who we are in Newfoundland and Labrador. This increase in the Total Allowable Catch is what science-based management and real conversations with harvesters, Indigenous communities, our provincial partners, and industry make possible. Our government remains committed to working collaboratively, because when our fisheries thrive, so do the people and communities who depend on them."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Quick Facts

Capelin is a key forage species that supports Northern cod and the broader marine ecosystem.

Northern cod is now in the healthy zone for the first time since the 1992 moratorium.

Northern cod is now the largest spawning stock biomass (SSB) of any cod stock in the world.

Northern cod has recently entered the process to achieve Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) sustainability certification.

Northern Gulf cod remains deep in the critical zone, and removals must be limited to support rebuilding efforts. Consistent with the rebuilding plan in place since 2024, no directed commercial fishery will be authorized from 2026–27 to 2028–29.

Management decisions are based on science advice, stakeholder input, and socio-economic considerations.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]