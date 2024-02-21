The Government of Canada provides funding to renovate Montréal's Imperial Cinema

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Imperial Cinema, an iconic Montréal landmark, has been hosting film premieres, galas and numerous festivals for many years, much to the delight of local residents. To bring this historic building up to current building code, the Imperial Cinema Centre wants to breathe new life into this heritage site.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced $3 million in funding for the Imperial Cinema Centre to restore the building's heritage features and modernize its theatres.

This assistance is provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. In addition to ensuring the safety of audiences and performers, this major project will allow the organization to acquire specialized equipment, including stage, multimedia and sound equipment.

Quotes

"We're delighted to be able to help the Imperial Cinema, a century-old institution with an outstanding reputation. The Government of Canada supports this project that aims to sustain an important venue for creators, artists and audiences from the region and beyond. Long live this unique cultural space!"

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The Imperial Cinema Centre is a Montréal-based non-profit organization with the mandate to present a variety of professional artistic shows (theatre, comedy, circus, music and more) and performances by artists from Indigenous and culturally diverse communities.

The Imperial Cinema opened its doors in April 1913. In 2001, the building was designated a historic monument.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

