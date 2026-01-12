The Government of Canada supports Saguenay en Neige, which runs from February 5 to 15.

SAGUENAY, QC, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is proud to support our country's artistic and cultural scene, a showcase that makes our communities vibrant and allows our local artists and artisans to shine.

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, today announced $37,400 in funding for the Saguenay en Neige festival, which will take place in Jonquière in February.

For its 42nd edition, Saguenay en Neige is offering an array of totally free outdoor activities for the whole family. These include fireworks, snow sculpture workshops and a variety of performances by local artists.

The Government of Canada is providing this funding through the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program.

Quotes

"Our government wants to support artistic events that delight families and revitalize our communities, year after year. Saguenay en Neige is a success story, a festive and unifying event. Have a great festival, everyone! I invite you to make the most of this beautiful winter celebration."

-- The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Saguenay en Neige would like to thank the Government of Canada for its support in making possible our festival, a major event for our region whose mission of free, inclusive and accessible programming has been ongoing for more than 40 years. Their cooperation allows us to offer the public a unique event that showcases the talent of the sculptors who bring our site to life."

--Marie-Michelle Hovington, Executive Director, Saguenay en Neige

Quick Facts

Saguenay en Neige offers a variety of programming every year, with various shows, sports activities and a snow sculpture contest. The festival runs for 11 consecutive days in an enchanting winter setting. This year, it will welcome Katherine Levac as part of its benefit show.

Saguenay en Neige aims to showcase the talent of around 30 local artists. In terms of community engagement, the organization will have 50 volunteers and attract 100,000 people.

The Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program provides financial assistance to local groups that organize recurring festivals and present works by local artists and artisans or local historical heritage performers.

Associated Links

Saguenay en Neige (French only)

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage – Local Festivals component

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]