The Creative City Centre's new home will have enhanced audience experiences through the support of the Government of Canada

REGINA, SK, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government is improving access to our culture and ensuring that arts organizations can leverage the latest technology to showcase the talents, innovation and ideas that strengthen Canada.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced an investment of $89,000 in the Creative City Centre, following a tour of its new Cornwall Street location, where renovations are underway.

This funding, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will be used for the purchase and installation of specialized equipment. This includes projectors and screens, a public address system, audio and recording equipment, a hearing assist system, and professional-quality lighting, draping and staging. These upgrades modernize the Centre's technical systems while also increasing accessibility and enhancing the audience experience.

The renovated building will house an art gallery, performance venue, classroom, artist-in-residence studio, and recording and production studio. Other tenants will include Articulate Ink, Sâkêwêwak First Nations Artists' Collective, Commonweal Community Arts and Saskatchewan Arts Alliance.

The project is expected to be completed in March 2026

Quotes

"The arts are an essential part of our Canadian identity and a significant economic driver. We are proud to support organizations like the Creative City Centre, which give artists the opportunity to showcase their work, while providing a space to collaborate and grow. By improving audience experience and accessibility, we are ensuring that more people can enjoy the best of Canadian arts and culture."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"We are grateful for the support of the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, which has enabled us to upgrade the sound and lighting systems in our performance space, as well as equip our classroom space and recording studio with the equipment we need to serve both the artists and the audiences in our community. We look forward to showcasing Saskatchewan and Canadian talent in our new home in the heart of Regina's downtown!"

—Marian Donnelly, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Creative City Centre

Quick Facts

The Creative City Centre was established in 2008 and officially opened in 2011. Its mandate is to provide affordable spaces and opportunities for artists to develop and share their work, ensuring a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable creative community in Regina.

The Creative City Centre presents 150 to 200 events every year. These include music concerts, visual art exhibitions, spoken word and poetry slams, comedy nights, live drawing sessions, film screenings, and other workshop and community events.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage culture and creative innovation. In addition, the Fund supports renovation projects; the acquisition of specialized equipment; and planning, design and feasibility studies related to arts and heritage cultural spaces.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]