Member of Parliament Ginette Petitpas Taylor announces funding for the Capitol Theatre in Moncton as well as many other cultural infrastructure projects in Atlantic Canada

MONCTON, NB, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Investing in cultural spaces brings together communities, showcases Canada's diverse artistic talent, and strengthens both our economy and our identity.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament (Moncton–Dieppe), announced funding for projects that will enhance cultural infrastructure in communities across the Atlantic region. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible of Official Languages. These investments, totalling more than $1,400,000, will ensure that artists and cultural organizations have the spaces and tools they need to create, share and thrive.

Through this funding, organizations in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador will benefit from improved facilities, upgraded equipment, and revitalized venues that reflect the region's cultural richness and heritage. Projects include renovations and upgrades to performing arts spaces and the acquisition of specialized equipment to support diverse artistic disciplines. Recipients of support include the Capitol Theatre in Moncton, which will receive $500,000 over two years to renovate its venue and upgrade its equipment. These initiatives are key to strengthening Canada's cultural, social and economic fabric.

Through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, the Government of Canada is investing in the preservation of cultural spaces where people gather to celebrate the heritage, diversity, and creativity that shape Canada and their local communities.

"A strong Canada is one where artists and cultural workers have the spaces they need to create, connect, and share their stories. Whether it's a small theatre in a rural town or a cultural hub in a growing city, every investment we make in cultural spaces helps build community pride, connection and strength. I'm proud to see this support flowing to so many deserving organizations across Atlantic Canada."

--The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Cultural spaces, such as Moncton's Capitol Theatre, are at the heart of our communities. They bring people together, showcase local talent, and celebrate our diverse heritage. I am proud that these investments will give organizations in Atlantic Canada the tools and facilities they need to continue enriching the lives of residents and visitors alike."

--The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament (Moncton–Dieppe)

The projects announced today represent a total investment of $1,400,975 in Atlantic Canada.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation projects; the acquisition of specialized equipment; and the planning, design and execution of feasibility studies related to arts and heritage cultural spaces.

The Capitol Theatre is one of three major presenting organizations in New Brunswick and the main performance venue in the greater Moncton area. It presents a series of around 40 shows in different artistic disciplines by a variety of regional, national and international artists. The theatre also features performances showcasing Indigenous and racialized artists, as well as an impressive lineup for youth and a variety of shows in both English and French.

The Capitol Theatre will receive $500,000 over two years ($150,000 in 2025–2026 and $350,000 in 2026–2027) to upgrade its main venue and rehearsal space. The funding will cover roof and air unit replacements, surge protection and drainage updates, a new marquee sign, masonry and window repairs, exterior siding, and floor levelling. It will also support new LED lighting, drapes, acoustic baffles, a projector and a stage monitoring soundboard.

Projects receiving funding under the Canadian Cultural Space Fund Region Recipient Project description Funded amount New Brunswick Capitol Theatre Inc. Next generation projects and specialized equipment $500,000 Nova Scotia















Province of Nova Scotia – Museum of Industry Outdoor courtyard project $13,500 Eskasoni Band Council Culture Centre upgrade (Phase 3) $189,729 Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia Construction/renovation project to upgrade existing theatre $125,000 Mulgrave Road Theatre Foundation Construction of the RoadHouse Theatre facility $125,000 Newfoundland and Labrador





Mi'kmaw Cultural Foundation Incorporated Mawita'jik Collaborative Workspace – A gathering place for creativity, culture and connection $87,000 The Rooms Corporation of Newfoundland and Labrador Feasibility study for site enhancement $250,000 Prince Edward Island















Benevolent Irish Society of Prince Edward Island Replacement of elevator with accessibility lift $37,514 Under the Spire Music Festival Inc. 30th anniversary interior community pavilion and St. Mary's upgrades $50,000 River Clyde Arts Inc. Indigenous consultation for permanent home and rural creative hub $15,000 Watermark Theatre Inc. Watermark accessibility project $8,232

