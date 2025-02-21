OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the selection of Marie Campagna as Chair of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) Board of Directors. Ms. Campagna has been a member of the WDBA Board of Directors since 2017 and has most recently served in the role of interim Chair since May 2024.

Ms. Campagna has over 40 years of progressive experience in the public and private sectors. Her career has been rooted in finance and operational support and spanned many sectors including healthcare, automotive, logistics and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Ms. Campagna is a strategic financial management professional who was the former Chief Financial Officer & Vice President at the Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Ms. Campagna was identified as part of an open, transparent and merit-based selection process which encouraged applications from individuals with leadership experience at the senior executive level in a private or public sector organization; working with a board of directors; building and maintaining strong teams; managing and delivering major infrastructure projects through public-private partnerships, including those related to transportation; engaging collaboratively with public, private and international partners, and promoting operational readiness.

WDBA, a Crown corporation, is mandated with the delivery and oversight of The Gordie Howe International Bridge, planned to open in fall 2025. Situated along the busiest commercial land border crossing between Canada and the United States (Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan), the bridge will support the flow of goods and travelers and improve the efficiency, safety, and security of cross-border movement.

Quotes

"I am pleased to announce that Ms. Campagna has been selected to assume the role of Chair for a term of five years. I would like to thank her for her continued commitment and dedication to the WDBA Board of Directors over the last eight years. Her extensive knowledge of the project, combined with her highly collaborative nature and strategically focused approach to managing finance and operations will serve the organization well as WDBA shifts its focus from construction to the operational phase of the project. I look forward to working with the WDBA Board of Directors as we approach the successful completion of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. This project will deliver major economic benefits and prosperity for both Canada and the U.S."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan is being delivered through a public-private partnership by WDBA, a Canadian Crown corporation. WDBA is responsible for overseeing and managing the construction, delivery and operation of the new crossing. WDBA works closely with the International Authority, which includes members from Michigan and Canada in accordance with the bi-national Crossing Agreement.

and is being delivered through a public-private partnership by WDBA, a Canadian Crown corporation. WDBA is responsible for overseeing and managing the construction, delivery and operation of the new crossing. WDBA works closely with the International Authority, which includes members from and in accordance with the bi-national Crossing Agreement. WDBA is led by the CEO Charl van Niekerk and governed by a Board of Directors responsible for overseeing the business activities of WDBA, engagement with key stakeholders, as well as management and delivery of the project. The Board of Director is composed of up to nine members.

and governed by a Board of Directors responsible for overseeing the business activities of WDBA, engagement with key stakeholders, as well as management and delivery of the project. The Board of Director is composed of up to nine members. The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a $6.4 billion generational mega project comprising multiple components, including the longest cable stay bridge in North America ; the largest Canadian Port of Entry along the Canada - United States border; a United States Port of Entry – one of the largest in North America ; the Michigan Interstate 75 Interchange; and approach bridges on both sides of the border. Once complete, the bridge will provide an uninterrupted, highway-to-highway transportation route from Montreal to Mexico with direct connections between Ontario's Highway 401 and Michigan's Interstate 75.

Related Products

Associated links

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, [email protected], Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]