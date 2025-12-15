WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government is making generational investments in infrastructure through the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Today, Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, announced a federal investment of $7.5 million towards the first phase of development of a new arena and expanded recreational facilities at the Dakota Community Centre.

The Centre is a vibrant hub, offering a wide range of recreational, cultural, leisure, and sports programming and activities for people of all ages. Federal funding will support an expansion to include a fully accessible arena that includes dressing rooms, a new rink, and a modern fitness area and ice plant. Additionally, the community will benefit from expanded childcare facilities and be able to gather in one of the new multipurpose spaces.

This expansion will improve accessibility, increase energy efficiency, and ensure the centre can serve the community in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly way. The improved facilities will help the centre continue its mission to bring the community together year-round, serving as a gathering place for recreation and events for years to come.

Quotes

"This investment will help ensure that the Dakota Community Centre Rink and Recreation Centre continues to serve as a vital space for residents to gather, stay active, and connect with one another. By supporting this expansion, we are enhancing the centre's energy efficiency, helping reduce operating costs, and making it a more accessible and resilient community hub for years to come."

The Honourable Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"We are extremely grateful for this investment by the federal government in our community, which will enable us to begin the journey to expand in ways that deliver meaningful, lasting benefits for families, seniors, youth, and athletes in our community and beyond. This investment will enhance accessibility, expand our facility, and strengthen Dakota CC's role as a dynamic hub that fosters social connection and excellence in recreation, wellness, and sport for all. We're proud to partner with the Government of Canada to expand our community infrastructure and enrich the experience of everyone who walks through our doors."

Michele A. Augert, President and CEO of Dakota Community Centre Incorporated

Quick facts

Announced in Budget 2025, the new Build Communities Strong Fund will invest $51 billion over 10 years, and $3 billion per year ongoing, to build and revitalize a wide range of local infrastructure across the country.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

This project has received approval in principle under the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. Project funding is subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy Act

https://laws.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/B-9.88/page-1.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy

https://www.canada.ca/en/prairies-economic-development/programs/green-prairie-economy.html

Budget 2025

https://budget.canada.ca/2025/home-accueil-en.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Jennifer Golletz, Marketing and Communications Specialist, Dakota Community Centre Incorporated, 204-805-6958, [email protected]