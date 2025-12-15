FALL RIVER, NS, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Highway 2 in Fall River will be better protected against flooding after an investment of more than $3.6 million from the federal government and the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Heavy precipitation routinely causes flooding at three sites along Highway 2, from Holland Road to Howe Avenue, from Coach Avenue to #3476 Highway 2, and from Fall River Road to Miller Lane. To reduce the risk of flooding to private property, residences, and the highway corridor, this project will increase the capacity of the existing drainage system to improve its ability to accommodate increased stormwater flows during heavy rainfalls.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

"Extreme weather events cause damage to both private property and public infrastructure alike. The federal government is committed to funding projects, like this one in Fall River, that will ensure people's homes and our roads and highways are better protected against flooding from heavy rainfalls which are getting worse and more frequent."

Braedon Clark, Member of Parliament for Sackville–Bedford–Preston

"Investing in climate-ready infrastructure is critical. By strengthening stormwater systems, we can ensure growth is sustainable and resilient. These investments safeguard families, homeowners, and businesses -- building communities that thrive for generations to come "

His Worship Andy Fillmore, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality

The federal government is investing $1,458,400 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the Halifax Regional Municipality is contributing $2,187,600.

Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

To date, over $3 billion has been announced for more than 120 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the National Adaptation Strategy and Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, the federal government launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through: A Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries; A Roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

