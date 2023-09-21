OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to advancing economic reconciliation, closing socio-economic gaps and providing more sustainable solutions that tackle climate change and grow a prosperous low-carbon economy. Enhancing Indigenous leadership in forestry-related opportunities, businesses, careers and governance is an important step in this direction.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, launched a call for expressions of interest (EOI) for the Indigenous Forestry Initiative (IFI). This Initiative supports Indigenous-identified priorities, awareness, influence, inclusion and leadership in the forest sector.

From now until Monday, October 30, the IFI is accepting applications for projects that contribute to building and preserving Indigenous knowledge and science; support Indigenous participation and leadership in the sustainable management of forests; inform business planning and decision-making; and increase the participation of Indigenous communities in forest sector development and conservation.

The Government of Canada announced investments of $16.6 million over three years, starting in 2023, for the renewal of the program, and the expansion of its mandate to support broader Indigenous-identified priorities related to forests, inclusive of forest stewardship as well as economic development.

This call for expressions of interest comes during National Forest Week, which provides an opportunity to learn more about Canada's forest heritage and raise awareness about this valuable and renewable resource. This year's theme is "Canada's Forests: Supporting Biological Diversity."

By promoting local job growth and contributing to advance Indigenous priorities, Canada continues to support initiatives that support sustainable jobs in the forest sector.

Quotes

"Canada is blessed with immense forest resources. Finding ways to utilize these resources in innovative and sustainable ways is an important part of our work to fight climate change and build up a low-carbon economy that provides opportunities for communities in every region of Canada. The Indigenous Forestry Initiative is an integral part of Canada's plan to increase Indigenous participation in the forestry sector, create good jobs and grow a sustainable economy that works for everyone."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Related Information

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Carolyn Svonkin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada, 343-292-6837, [email protected]